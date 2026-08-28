As part of BellaNaija’s effort to build on the two-decade legacy of supporting and spotlighting creatives, BellaNaija Features launched the “BN On Our Radar” series to spotlight a few emerging Nigerian artists who are believed to be the future of Nigerian music. More than introducing and spotlighting future or rising stars, On Our Radar is about documenting a generation of artists creating the future of Nigerian music.

Today, we are spotlighting Firstklaz. Firstklaz’s music is one of the distinctive sounds coming out of Nigeria in recent times. He combines his Hausa influence with modern Afrobeats to create soulful songs that are both emotive and groovy. In this feature, Firstklaz shares how he discovered his passion for music, where he currently is in his journey, and his ultimate dream for his music.

Hi Firstklaz. How are you feeling?

Hello. I feel good. I feel blessed.

Congratulations on your Headies nomination! What first made you believe music was something you wanted to pursue seriously?

Thank you. Music was always around me growing up, but I didn’t immediately see it as a career. That changed when I started making songs and saw how people genuinely connected with them. Seeing people sing my lyrics back to me and relate to my stories made me realise music could be bigger than just a hobby. From that point, I decided to give it everything I had because I knew this was what I was meant to do.

Do you still remember your earliest memories of making music, like the first song you ever recorded?

My earliest memories are simply creating with whatever I had. I wasn’t thinking about streams or numbers; I just wanted to make music that felt honest. I still remember recording my first songs with very limited equipment, learning through trial and error, and improving with every session. Those early days taught me resilience. Nothing came easy, but every recording helped me find my voice. They also taught me not to be afraid of experimenting. Today, I’m still driven by that same curiosity, always looking for new ways to blend sounds and tell stories that feel authentic.

Looking at your journey so far, where do you think you are in your career today?

I think I’m entering a new chapter. I’ve built a foundation, and now I’m focused on taking my music to a global audience. Every release teaches me something new, and I’m becoming more intentional about my artistry, my visuals, and the world I’m creating around my music. I’m proud of how far I’ve come, but I also feel like I’m only scratching the surface of what’s possible.

What moments have felt like real milestones for you?

One of the biggest milestones has been seeing my music reach people beyond my immediate community. Watching songs resonate with listeners and create conversations reminded me that music has no borders. I’ve learned that the best music comes from being honest rather than chasing trends. My sound has evolved because I’ve become more confident in embracing my roots while experimenting with modern influences. Today, I focus on making music that feels timeless, something that can connect with people whether they understand my language or not.

Every artist sometimes has a label for the kind of music they create. How would you describe your sound or type of music?

I would describe my sound as a fusion of African rhythms and Hausa culture. I enjoy blending traditional melodies and storytelling with modern production to create songs that are emotional, energetic and easy for people from different cultures to connect with. Whether it’s something you can dance to or something that makes you reflect, I always want my music to feel genuine.

When people discover your music years from now, what do you hope they’ll find in it?

I hope people hear authenticity. I want them to discover music that represents where I come from while showing that African stories can connect with the entire world.

Who or what do you think continues to influence your artistry?

I’m influenced by everyday life, my culture, the people around me, and artists who create music that lasts for generations. Those influences remind me to make songs that have meaning, not just songs that are popular for a moment. I want my music to introduce more people to Hausa culture and show how beautiful and universal it is. If someone from anywhere in the world can sing along to a Hausa lyric and feel something, then I’ve done my job.

Every artist has a dream, but what would a truly successful career look like for you?

To me, success isn’t just awards or chart positions. It’s building a lasting legacy, inspiring the next generation of African artists to embrace their identity, selling out concerts around the world, and creating music that people will still return to decades from now. That’s the kind of career I’m working toward.