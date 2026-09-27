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Veekee James and Tomike Adeoye Gave Us Vintage Nigerian Glamour in Peach & Bronze-Gold

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Veekee James and Tomike Adeoye Gave Us Vintage Nigerian Glamour in Peach & Bronze-Gold

Veekee James and Tomike Adeoye step out in matching peach sequin lace two-piece sets and bronze-gold structural headties for Hilda Baci’s sister’s wedding.
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Veekee James seated and Tomike Adeoye standing wearing dark sunglasses, matching peach lace sets, and bronze-gold headties

Veekee James and Tomike Adeoye add dark sunglasses to their peach Aso-Ebi and bronze-gold headtie looks.

Have you seen peach and bronze-gold come together? Oh goodness, you are going to love this one.

You will love it just as much as Veekee James and her friend, Tomike Adeoye, clearly love how good they look twinning in these matching peach looks. The duo stepped out for Hilda Baci’s sister’s wedding in matching peach Aso-Ebi looks, and they have given us another reason to pay attention to this colour combination. They call the look Vintage Nigerian Glamour, and we totally agree.

The peach fabric came in a knee-length two-piece set, with each blouse featuring layers of ruffle sleeves that gathered around the shoulders. The fitted skirts kept the shape neat, finishing with scalloped borders along the hem. Instead of taking the obvious route and pairing all that peach with another soft shade, they went in a richer direction with their headties.

Veekee James and Tomike Adeoye dancing in peach embroidered lace blouse and skirt sets with bronze-gold fan headties

Veekee James and Tomike Adeoye bringing the energy in matching peach sequin lace outfits and metallic headties.

That deep bronze-gold headtie is where the look really gets interesting. Both women wore the metallic fabric in wide fan-shaped folds, creating a structured finish around their faces while giving the soft peach lace a much richer colour contrast. It is a combination we would happily see again.

Of course, Veekee and Tomike each had their own way of finishing the look. Veekee chose metallic gold pointed pumps, a gold neckpiece and a traditional woven hand fan. Tomike went for embellished slingback heels, a dark beaded necklace and a compact clutch.

Veekee James and Tomike Adeoye standing back to back wearing matching peach sequin lace skirt and blouse sets with bronze-gold structural headties

Veekee James and Tomike Adeoye in peach two-piece Aso-Ebi sets paired with metallic bronze-gold headties for Hilda Baci’s sister’s wedding.

Their beauty looks followed the warm colour palette too, with copper eyeshadow, rosy cheeks and glossy ombre lips. From the peach Aso-Ebi to the bronze-gold headties and the individual accessories, the two friends gave us two versions of the same Vintage Nigerian Glamour idea, and we are very much here for it.

Veekee James and Tomike Adeoye smiling in peach sequin lace blouses, bronze-gold metallic headties, and warm bronzed makeup

A detailed look at Veekee James and Tomike Adeoye’s warm copper makeup, glossy ombre lips, and metallic bronze-gold headties.

Veekee James and Tomike Adeoye posing in knee-length peach lace blouse and skirt sets with bronze-gold structural headties and woven fans

Veekee James and Tomike Adeoye serving wedding guest style inspiration in matching peach lace sets and bronze-gold headties.

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Photo Credit: Veekee James/Instagram 

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