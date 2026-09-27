Veekee James and Tomike Adeoye Gave Us Vintage Nigerian Glamour in Peach & Bronze-Gold

Have you seen peach and bronze-gold come together? Oh goodness, you are going to love this one.

You will love it just as much as Veekee James and her friend, Tomike Adeoye, clearly love how good they look twinning in these matching peach looks. The duo stepped out for Hilda Baci’s sister’s wedding in matching peach Aso-Ebi looks, and they have given us another reason to pay attention to this colour combination. They call the look Vintage Nigerian Glamour, and we totally agree.

The peach fabric came in a knee-length two-piece set, with each blouse featuring layers of ruffle sleeves that gathered around the shoulders. The fitted skirts kept the shape neat, finishing with scalloped borders along the hem. Instead of taking the obvious route and pairing all that peach with another soft shade, they went in a richer direction with their headties.

That deep bronze-gold headtie is where the look really gets interesting. Both women wore the metallic fabric in wide fan-shaped folds, creating a structured finish around their faces while giving the soft peach lace a much richer colour contrast. It is a combination we would happily see again.

Of course, Veekee and Tomike each had their own way of finishing the look. Veekee chose metallic gold pointed pumps, a gold neckpiece and a traditional woven hand fan. Tomike went for embellished slingback heels, a dark beaded necklace and a compact clutch.

Their beauty looks followed the warm colour palette too, with copper eyeshadow, rosy cheeks and glossy ombre lips. From the peach Aso-Ebi to the bronze-gold headties and the individual accessories, the two friends gave us two versions of the same Vintage Nigerian Glamour idea, and we are very much here for it.

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Photo Credit: Veekee James/Instagram