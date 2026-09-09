Aww! Watch the Moment Blessing Nze Gets Emotional as Son Jayden Begins His First Day of School

Nollywood actress and producer Blessing Nze officially entered her school-mum era, and let’s just say she was not prepared for how emotional it would be.

The actress recently dropped off her little boy, Jayden, affectionately called Jay Bobo, for his first day of school, and while her son settled into his new classroom like he had been there forever, Blessing was left reaching for the tissues.

The morning started on a happy note, with the actress documenting her preparations for the big day. She packed Jayden’s lunchbox, got him ready and set off with her husband, award-winning actor Stan Nze, for what was supposed to be an exciting first day.

The proud parents walked Jayden into his new classroom, checked out his seat, introduced him to his teacher and made sure he was settled before saying goodbye.

And Jayden? He was absolutely fine. Instead of clinging to his parents or getting teary about being left in a new environment, the little boy settled right in. He began interacting with his teacher and new classmates, seemingly more interested in making friends than worrying about the fact that his parents were about to leave.

Then came the part Blessing clearly wasn’t ready for. The moment she and Stan got back into the car, the reality of leaving her little boy at school for an entire day appeared to hit her all at once. Sitting in the passenger seat with a tissue in hand, Blessing broke down in tears as she admitted how difficult it felt to be away from Jayden.

Meanwhile, Stan was right beside her in the driver’s seat, doing his best to comfort his wife while also trying not to laugh at her reaction. His gentle smiles and attempts to calm her down made the whole scene even more relatable. Because while Jayden was busy settling into school, his mum was in the car going through all the emotions.

Blessing’s video soon made its way across social media, with fans, fellow parents and celebrity friends joining the conversation. Toolz, Osas Ighodaro and Ini Dima–Okojie were among those who reacted, while fellow mums were quick to let Blessing know that she was definitely not alone.

Toolz admitted that she had also felt like taking her son straight back home on his first day, while Osas officially welcomed Blessing to the school mums club.

Others couldn’t get over the contrast between mother and son, joking about how unbothered Jayden looked in his classroom while his mum was already missing him before the school day had properly begun.

And while Blessing’s tears gave everyone a good laugh, plenty of first-time school mums could relate to exactly how she felt. The first-day excitement, the goodbye, the sudden quiet after your child walks into the classroom — it can all hit a little harder than expected.

Jayden may have been perfectly ready for his big school adventure, but it looks like Mummy Blessing needed a little more time to adjust.