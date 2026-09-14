BN20: Mrs Kush Remembers When BellaNaija Was Her “Home Through a Computer Screen”

If you frequented BellaNaija back in the day, chances are you spent at least one afternoon doubled over laughing at a Mrs Kush column—or saving one of her food guides to try later. She handed out cheeky advice on keeping a partner fed, walked readers through making her famous Corn Moi Moi, and shared the hilarious panic of her first fine-dining experience when she couldn’t tell which fork was for what. Her articles felt like a warm catch-up with your sharpest friend, bringing a distinct mix of humour and everyday relatability that made her pieces a must-read staple for the community.

That natural talent for turning everyday life into a shared moment of laughter is precisely why her voice remains such a memorable part of the platform’s story. As BellaNaija marks its 20th anniversary this year, looking back at two decades of storytelling naturally leads right back to the iconic contributors who helped transform a digital space into a real, living community.

To celebrate #BN20, we reached out to Mrs Kush to take a nostalgic stroll down memory lane. From reminiscing about her early days in a tiny shared London flat to sharing key lessons on staying true to your brand identity, she offers her honest, heartwarming, and characteristically witty thoughts on the digital era that brought us all together.

Hey Mrs Kush! How would you describe that era of your life?

I hate to sound like a cliché boomer, but those were the good ol’ days! That time period was very significant in my life. I was coming into an awareness of myself, and having the creative outlet to write and share my thoughts and opinions with the BN audience shaped me in ways that have had a lasting impact to this day. I even went in search of some of my articles on the BN website recently and shared the links with a friend. It feels like a part of my history, and I have fond memories of that time.

What did the BN community mean to you back then?

I am obviously biased, but I think the BN audience were and still are the direct opposite of “olodo uprising”; it is very refreshing. I don’t think this was by accident though. I remember you were one of the few online communities that actively prioritised comment moderation and promoted a culture of respect at a time when “Blogs Gone Wild” was the trendy thing. Granted, my type of writing was hardly controversial, so I didn’t get a lot of backlash or dragging, but the few times when some smart arse decided to be unfortunate and take a crack at my expense, other commenters set the tone in a respectful manner. That meant I didn’t feel bad for long, if at all, after reading a negative comment.

I think the BN community are quite intellectual and have a level of emotional maturity, but not so mature that there isn’t bants and good fun in comment sections. I will forever be grateful for the community back then; they really helped shape the perception I had of myself just by appreciating my writing and being welcoming.

Did those early digital days shape who you are today?

They certainly did. Even though we had social media back then, it was nowhere near what it is today. Online communities and blogs were our social media, and BN was definitely one of the pioneers of bringing the Nigerian audience both home and abroad together in a dedicated digital hub. Being a part of that was huge.

I remember the first time I read BN when it was still a blog, many years before it transformed into the website. I was in a tiny shared flat in London, homesick and feeling so out of touch. Apart from family and friends, BN was a thread that kept me connected to Nigeria in its own little way. It might sound dramatic, but it really did a lot for my mental health, experiencing “home through a computer screen” from the lens and mind of someone I could relate to. Thank you Uche, you have no idea how your writing gave me comfort.

When you think back on those years, what stands out most to you?

That BN saw the future. Uche decided to transition from a blog to a website, which ultimately became what it is today.

I remember many years ago, BN was nominated for a blog of the year award or something along those lines, and you guys declined. I won’t lie, my thoughts then were “Nikini?” (I wish you could see my face, I did the face to match the sentiment, lol). I was thinking, what’s the big deal? You’re not a blog? No problem, just collect the award nau! Or if you won’t collect it, why are you now announcing it?

But you know what, hindsight is 20/20. Refusing to be placed into a box and using that opportunity to correct the narrative is such a powerful thing. Many times we just go with the flow and don’t reinforce our identity and sense of self. It was a huge lesson for me, evidenced by the fact that I still remember it to this day.

BN knew the future of online communities was not just gossip; it was rooted in connection through technology. The platforms may have grown, changed, and evolved over the years, but the underlying principles remain the same. That is why I think BN is celebrating 20 years and will celebrate even more decades to come. I wish you guys all the best.

PS.

I love Atoke, I hope she’s doing well.