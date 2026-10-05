Watch Ayra Starr & Zayn Find Their Way Into the Dreamy World of “Heaven Baby”

How many times have you listened to Ayra Starr’s “Heaven Baby”? If you have lost count, you are definitely not alone. The track, from her sophomore album Starrgirl, has been a playlist favourite since its release in August 2025. Now, Ayra has released the official music video featuring Zayn Malik.

The video puts both artists in a dark, sleek setting filled with metallic fixtures, tinted glass and illuminated floor panels. Ayra moves through the space in a royal blue satin dress with a high slit, spaghetti straps and a draped silhouette, paired with matching knee-high boots and layered blue necklaces. Zayn keeps his look simple in a dark blue bomber jacket over a black top, with close-up shots drawing attention to his tattoos as he delivers his verse.

The visual also gives us plenty of shots of Ayra and Zayn separately, with the two artists bringing different moods to the song. Ayra’s scenes lean into movement and styling, while Zayn’s close-ups put more focus on his vocals and the intimacy of his verse.

At its core, “Heaven Baby” is a love song about deep affection and emotional vulnerability. Ayra’s Afropop vocals sit alongside Zayn’s R&B delivery, giving the track a smooth meeting point between their two sounds.

Watch the official video below: