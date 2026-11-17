If your timelines have been buzzing with celebration, hot takes, and group-chat debates since the 69th Annual Grammy Awards nominations dropped, you are definitely not alone. From record-breaking milestones to long-awaited solo albums and cross-continental collaborations, African nominees at the 2027 Grammys are having a massive moment across both the global and genre-specific categories—with Nigerian, Ghanaian, and Beninese stars leading the charge.

Leading the headlines is Tems, who has officially made history as a 12-time Grammy nominee and the first Nigerian woman to earn four nominations in a single year. Already a two-time Grammy winner—having picked up Best Melodic Rap Performance in 2023 for her feature on Future’s “Wait for U” alongside Drake, and Best African Music Performance in 2025 for “Love Me JeJe”—she returns to the 69th Grammy Awards in four categories. Her acclaimed project Love Is a Kingdom is up for Best Global Music Album, while “Big Daddy” competes for Best African Music Performance, and “What You Need” earns double recognition in Best R&B Solo Performance and Best R&B Song.

Right alongside her in the Best African Music Performance race is an exciting lineup of Nigerian, Ghanaian, and Beninese stars. Asake secures two nods in the category—for his solo song “Gratitude” and for “Jogodo” alongside Wizkid—bringing his career total to four Grammy nominations following his previous nods for “Amapiano” with Olamide in 2024 and “MMS” with Wizkid in 2025. For Wizkid, “Jogodo” marks his seventh career Grammy nomination, adding to a run that includes his 2021 Best Music Video win for “Brown Skin Girl” with Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, and Saint Jhn. Ghanaian musicians King Ayisoba and Rocky Dawuni also join the Best African Music Performance lineup with their nomination for “No Tradition, No Africa”.

Ayra Starr is celebrating a major milestone of her own, earning two nominations at the 69th Grammy Awards to bring her career total to four nods, following earlier Best African Music Performance recognition for “Rush” in 2024 and “Gimme Dat” in 2026. This cycle, she competes in Best Global Music Album for her album Starrgirl and teams up with five-time Grammy winner Angélique Kidjo in Best African Music Performance for “Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)”. Kidjo picks up three nominations in total this year, adding Best Global Music Album for Hope!! and Best Global Music Performance for “Bando [Orchestral]” featuring Pharrell Williams and Quavo.

Over in the Best Global Music Album category, Davido joins Tems, Ayra Starr, and Angélique Kidjo with his album Oriadé—meaning African artists claim four of the five spots in the category. This marks Davido’s sixth career Grammy nomination, building on his previous nods across the 66th, 67th, and 68th editions for Timeless, “Feel”, “Unavailable” featuring Musa Keys, “Sensational” with Chris Brown and Lojay, and “With You” featuring Omah Lay. Meanwhile, Burna Boy—who won Best Global Music Album in 2021 for Twice as Tall—extends his record as Nigeria’s most-nominated artist in Grammy history with 14 career nods after earning a nomination in Best Global Music Performance for “Dai Dai”, his collaboration with Colombian superstar Shakira.

Mark your calendars for Sunday, 7 February 2027, when the winners will be announced live at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The 69th Grammy Awards ceremony will broadcast on ABC and stream live on Disney+ and Hulu starting at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET (1:00 a.m. WAT on Monday, 8 February),following the Premiere Ceremony at the Peacock Theater earlier in the day—so get ready to tune in and see which African stars bring home the gold.