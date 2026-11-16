The music industry in Nigeria is in a celebratory mood right now as three Nigerian artists — Davido, Tems, and Ayra Starr — are officially in the running for the prestigious Best Global Music Album award at the 69th Grammy Awards.

Presented annually by the Recording Academy, the Best Global Music Album category honours full-length studio albums and extended plays that celebrate non-Western musical traditions and cross-cultural sounds from around the world. Claiming three out of the five available spots in a single year marks an extraordinary showing for Nigerian music on the international stage.

Marking his sixth career Grammy nod, Davido is nominated for his sixth studio album, Oriadé. Released on 31 July 2026 to commemorate 15 years in the music industry, the 13-track project draws its title from the Yoruba words for destiny (“Ori”) and crown (“Adé”). Across songs featuring Black Sherif, Mayorkun, Fola, Leon Thomas, Aya Nakamura, and Llona, the album reflects on gratitude, ambition, and his musical roots across Afrobeats, R&B, and amapiano. This nod follows three nominations at the 66th Grammys in 2024 (Timeless for Best Global Music Album, “Feel” for Best Global Music Performance, and “Unavailable” featuring Musa Keys for Best African Music Performance), a nomination in 2025 for “Sensational” alongside Chris Brown and Lojay, and a 2026 nod for “With You” featuring Omah Lay.

Tems is also competing for the prize with her seven-track extended play, Love Is a Kingdom, which arrived as a surprise release on 21 November 2025. Built around alternative R&B and Afrobeats rhythms, the project explores romance, self-worth, and spiritual reflection across tracks including “First“, “Big Daddy“, “Lagos Love“, and “What You Need“. Beyond her album recognition, Tems leads the Nigerian contingent at the 69th Grammy Awards with four nominations in total, becoming the first Nigerian female artist to earn four nods in a single year. She is also nominated for Best African Music Performance for “Big Daddy”, as well as Best R&B Solo Performance and Best R&B Song for “What You Need”. A two-time Grammy winner, she previously claimed Best Melodic Rap Performance in 2023 for her contribution to Future’s “Wait for U” featuring Drake, and Best African Music Performance in 2025 for “Love Me JeJe“, while her debut album Born in the Wild was nominated in this global album category in 2025.

Rounding out the Nigerian trio is Ayra Starr, who makes her debut appearance in the Best Global Music Album category with her third studio album, Starrgirl. Released on 14 August 2026, the 15-track album captures her growth and confidence across songs such as “Tornado“, “Heaven Baby” featuring Zayn, “Hot Body“, “Who’s Dat Girl” with Rema, and “Gimme Dat” with Wizkid. Ayra Starr picked up a second nomination at the 2027 Grammys in the Best African Music Performance category for “Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)” alongside Beninese music icon Angélique Kidjo. These two nods bring her career tally to four Grammy nominations, following earlier Best African Music Performance recognition for “Rush” in 2024 and “Gimme Dat” in 2026.

Joining the Nigerian stars in representing the African continent is five-time Grammy winner Angélique Kidjo,nominated for her 19th studio album, Hope!!, which was released on 24 April 2026 and features guest appearances from Davido, Ayra Starr, and The Cavemen. Brazilian pop star Anitta completes the five-nominee shortlist with Equilibrivm.

The Recording Academy will announce the winners when the 69th Grammy Awards hold on Sunday, 7 February 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.