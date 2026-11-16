One, two, three… and now 12! Tems has added four more Grammy nominations to her record, bringing her career total to 12 ahead of the 69th Grammy Awards. The latest recognition also makes her the first Nigerian female artist to receive four nominations in a single Grammy year, with this year’s shortlist recognising her work across four categories.

The Nigerian singer is in contention for Best Global Music Album with her 10-track EP, Love Is a Kingdom, and Best African Music Performance for “Big Daddy”. She has also earned nominations for Best R&B Solo Performance and Best R&B Song for “What You Need”. The four nominations give her one of the most extensive Nigerian representations at this year’s ceremony and bring her Grammy wins to two, following previous victories in 2023 and 2025.

Her relationship with the Recording Academy began in 2022, when she received her first nomination for her contribution to Wizkid‘s “Essence”, which was nominated for Best Global Music Performance at the 64th Grammy Awards. The following year brought three more nominations, this time for her work on Future’s “Wait for U” featuring Drake and Beyoncé‘s Renaissance. She won her first Grammy that night, taking home Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Wait for U”, while also receiving nominations for Album of the Year and Best Rap Song.

Tems earned another nomination at the 66th Grammy Awards in 2024 for “Lift Me Up”, her contribution to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category. She returned to the Grammys the following year with three nominations, including Best Global Music Album for her debut album, Born in the Wild, and Best R&B Song for “Burning”. Her second Grammy win came in the Best African Music Performance category, where “Love Me JeJe” took home the award at the 67th Grammy Awards in February 2025.

Now, with four nominations for the 69th edition, Tems has added another significant chapter to her Grammy record. The ceremony will take place on Sunday, 7 February 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.