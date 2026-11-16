A fresh Monday means it is time to clear out last week’s queue and make room for the sounds shaping Nigerian music right now. From Wande Coal reuniting with Juls and Patoranking linking up with Olamide for a musical salute to Lagos, to Khaid bridging generations with Fuji legend Saheed Osupa, Spyro delivering a quick dancefloor starter, and Seyi Shay trading English and French verses with Vegedream, there is plenty to keep your headphones busy over the next few days.

Wande Coal – “Kowope”

Kicking things off is Wande Coal, who reunites with British-Ghanaian producer Juls on “Kowope”, marking their first collaboration since the hit “So Mi So”. The new single is also Wande Coal’s first solo release since he put out his 15-track album KING COAL in June. This time, the pair lean into warm, percussion-led Afropop, with lyrics centred on wealth,celebration and abundance. Ahead of its release on 12 November 2026, Wande Coal gave fans a taste of what was coming with a video staged as an owambe celebration inside a banking hall—a fitting preview for a song that takes its cues from the festive side of Nigerian life.

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Patoranking featuring Olamide – “Welcome to Lagos”

Keeping that celebratory mood going, Patoranking and Olamide join forces on “Welcome to Lagos” to give Nigeria’s commercial capital its own musical tribute. The Afro-dancehall collaboration captures the city’s familiar mix of hustle,nightlife and everyday movement, with both artists bringing their distinct sounds to the record. Patoranking opens with his dancehall delivery, setting the pace before Olamide takes over with Yoruba verses rooted in the city’s street culture.Released on 10 November 2026 alongside an official music video, the track gives two of Nigerian music’s established names a chance to celebrate the city that continues to inspire countless songs.

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Khaid featuring King Dr. Saheed Osupa – “Yasin”

Switching lanes from contemporary street anthems to a meeting of two musical eras, Khaid takes an unexpected turn on “Yasin” alongside Fuji veteran King Dr. Saheed Osupa. The song brings Khaid’s contemporary Afrobeats melodies together with Osupa’s traditional Fuji vocals and talking-drum rhythms, giving both artists room to draw on their distinct musical styles. An official lyric video followed on 14 November 2026. With this collaboration, Khaid steps beyond the sound audiences may be most familiar with, while Osupa brings his unmistakable Fuji influence to a new musical setting.

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Spyro – “Kpan Kpan”

If you are looking to pick up the tempo even further, Spyro keeps things firmly on the dancefloor with “Kpan Kpan”, a two-minute, 19-second Afropop release produced by Colonel Tyemmy. The track is built around bouncy percussion and a hook that is easy to pick up, making it a straightforward party selection. Released on 13 November 2026, “Kpan Kpan” keeps the arrangement brief and gets straight to its upbeat, dance-ready sound.