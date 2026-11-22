In the mood for a love song that makes you appreciate having that special someone in your life? Zadok Aghalengbe has something new for your playlist. The Nigerian singer and songwriter, who finished as runner-up on Nigerian Idol Season 7, has dropped “My Treasure”, a new single all about love, gratitude and holding on to someone worth keeping.

Pulling together Afro-fusion, contemporary R&B and soul, the track puts Zadok’s rich, husky vocals front and centre over a story of devotion and real connection. Dubbed the “Preacher of Love”, he keeps leaning into romantic themes in his music, with “My Treasure” showing his push to make love songs that last.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the record, Zadok describes it as a celebration of finding something rare and genuine. He also hopes the song captures the gratitude and connection that come with having someone truly special.

Listen below