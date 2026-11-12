“Lagos Gave Me My Greatest Successes and Deepest Heartbreak”: DJ Cuppy Opens Up in Ifeoluwa Documentary

On her birthday, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola is giving viewers a more personal glimpse into her life, exploring home, family, identity and purpose.

For years, Nigerians have known Florence “Cuppy” Otedola as the internationally recognised DJ and philanthropist, often recognised by her signature pink hair and vibrant public personality. This birthday, however, her new documentary offers a closer look at the woman behind that familiar public image.

Released on 11 November 2026, her new 12-minute documentary, Ifeoluwa, follows Cuppy back to Lagos, the city that shaped her and remains close to her heart. It is also a place connected to some of her greatest successes and deepest heartbreak.

The title Ifeoluwa means “The Love of God”. Rather than marking the occasion with another glamorous birthday celebration, Cuppy has chosen to share a more reflective portrait of her life. The film explores womanhood, ambition, identity, belonging and the ongoing process of becoming.

There are tender moments, too. Viewers see Cuppy not just as a public figure, but as a daughter, sister and granddaughter. Her time with her grandmother offers an especially intimate glimpse into the affection and family ties at the heart of her story.

The documentary also captures an evolution audiences may already have noticed. Her signature pink hair has given way to a new look, while faith, education and service have become increasingly central to how Cuppy speaks about her future. This is not a rejection of music, but a fuller picture of the person behind it.

Her philanthropic work remains an important part of that picture. Through the Cuppy Foundation, she has helped raise more than $17 million to support displaced children in Nigeria, in partnership with Save the Children. She has also established education funds at the University of Oxford, New York University and King’s College London to help students overcome financial barriers, particularly those from Africa.

Alongside this work, Cuppy remains active as an international DJ, with performances at Glastonbury, Wireless Festival and Cannes Lions, as well as events during United Nations General Assembly week.

At its heart, Ifeoluwa is a personal homecoming that brings together family, faith, Lagos and the experiences shaping Cuppy’s next chapter. It offers viewers a chance to see beyond the familiar celebrity image and learn more about the person behind it.

Watch the documentary below