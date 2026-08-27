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Florence “Cuppy” Otedola Steps Into Her Next Chapter With Purpose, Freedom & a Deeper Sense of Self

Florence “Cuppy” Otedola is redefining her public story, stepping beyond her signature DJ persona to lead global education and advocacy work across Africa through a renewed, authentic lens.
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Florence Otedola wearing a structured white shirt and full black skirt reflecting her choice to shed public expectations and performative identity.

This is the emancipation of Cuppy, and she is freeing herself of the perceptions of others.” — Florence Otedola

For years, Cuppy was hard to miss. From the pink wigs and bold fashion choices to her music and DJ sets, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola built a personality that became instantly recognisable, both in Nigeria and beyond.

But while the world got to know Cuppy, Florence was figuring out what it meant to be herself away from the expectations that came with the name, the spotlight and, of course, being the daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola. Today, her story stretches far beyond music. From DJing and Afrobeats to education, philanthropy and global advocacy, Cuppy has continued to explore different spaces while using her platform to create opportunities for young people.

Music remains an important part of that journey. As she puts it, “As Africans, we communicate so strongly through music. I learned that when I was younger, and I hold it close to me even now. It is and will always be, a form of healing for me”.

Florence Otedola holding custom blue crystal DJ headphones, honouring her musical foundation and Afrobeats career as an ongoing source of healing.

Music remains home: Florence Otedola keeps her DJ roots close while expanding her global footprint.

Her music career saw her release her debut studio album, Original Copy, featuring collaborations with Rema, Wyclef Jean, Sir Shina Peters, Julian Marley, Fireboy and other artists. But in the years since the album, her attention has increasingly expanded beyond the stage and into work centred on education, philanthropy and advocacy.

Through the Cuppy Foundation, she has supported initiatives aimed at improving the lives of children in Nigeria. Since 2018, the Cuppy Foundation has held the record as the largest single funder of Save The Children’s work in Africa, raising over $17 million for displaced and impoverished children in Nigeria. Looking at the current outlook of the country, Cuppy believes there is more work to be done. Her approach to giving has also evolved into a broader belief in creating lasting opportunities, rather than simply making donations. “Charity is just giving because you want to. Being a philanthropist, though, is about making a lasting difference. It’s about long-lasting results. If my privilege ends with me, what is the point of it?”

Florence Otedola looking out a window wearing a white collared shirt, reflecting on her philanthropic legacy through the Cuppy Foundation.

“Being a philanthropist is about making a lasting difference.” Florence Otedola reflects on using her privilege to create educational opportunities.

That desire to create lasting impact has also taken Cuppy beyond Nigeria. She has become a regular participant at the United Nations General Assembly, where she has used her voice to advocate for young people across Africa. In 2025, the Gates Foundation named her one of its Goalkeepers for her advocacy around the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Quality Education and Gender Equality.

Still, beneath the achievements and the public persona has been a more personal journey. Growing up in the spotlight meant learning early that there were expectations attached to the Otedola name and to the Cuppy persona she created for herself.

“It’s really hard to grow up when everyone is watching you. I learned from a young age that high standards are what we do in my family. Whatever you want to do, you must be excellent at it”.

Florence Otedola wearing a tailored striped blazer dress symbolising her transition from Afrobeats performer to global SDG advocate and philanthropist.

Florence Otedola transitions from music stages to global platforms like the UN General Assembly and Gates Foundation Goalkeepers.

For a long time, she embraced the character people had come to know. The pink wig, the lashes, the fashion and the larger-than-life personality were all part of it. Eventually, though, she began questioning whether she still wanted to perform that version of herself.

“I had gotten used to performing who I am, and that is something I am unlearning. For a long time, I felt like people applauded Cuppy’s energy, but they failed to recognise my depth as Florence.”

That realisation brought with it a willingness to let go of some of the things that had become synonymous with her public image. “I created a persona I couldn’t sustain, and I don’t want to pressure myself to do so. I mean, I woke up one day and said, ‘I don’t want to wear a pink wig or false lashes. So what?’”

For Cuppy, that decision represents something much bigger than changing her look. “This is the emancipation of Cuppy, and she is freeing herself of the perceptions of others. Now, I do not apologise for who I am, and I don’t do things I do not want to do.”

Florence Otedola styling a traditional cowrie shell skirt and dark blouse representing her grounded African identity beyond the pink-haired DJ persona.

Florence Otedola embraces cultural heritage and deeper self-expression beyond the original Cuppy persona.

And perhaps that is the most interesting part of Cuppy’s evolution. The DJ and Afrobeats star who once seemed to have every aspect of her public identity figured out is allowing herself the freedom to change, explore and grow.

The pink-haired Cuppy may be a version of Florence that fans remember fondly, but this chapter is making room for everything else she has become too.

 

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