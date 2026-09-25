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Osinachi Ohale Retires From Super Falcons After 16 Years and Five WAFCON Titles

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Osinachi Ohale Retires From Super Falcons After 16 Years and Five WAFCON Titles

Super Falcons defender Osinachi Ohale retires from international football after 16 years, 86 caps, four FIFA World Cups, and five WAFCON titles with Nigeria.
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Osinachi Ohale kissing the Liga MX Femenil trophy in her Pachuca kit as the Super Falcons defender steps down from international football

Osinachi Ohale celebrating club success with Pachuca as she brings an end to her 16-year international career. Photo Credit: Osinachi Ohale/Instagram

Nigerian football marks the end of a legendary era as veteran defender Osinachi Ohale officially steps down from international duty after 16 years with the Super Falcons. The 34-year-old centre-back confirmed her decision in a social post on Friday, 25th September 2026, closing out a historic international career defined by 86 senior caps, four FIFA Women’s World Cup appearances, seven WAFCON tournaments, and five continental titles.

Her national team journey began in 2010, anchoring Nigeria’s defence across multiple generations of talent and establishing her status as one of the longest-serving players in the team’s history. She lifted the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations trophy five times in 2010, 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2024, a distinction that earned her a spot in the prestigious IFFHS CAF Women’s Team of the Decade.

On the global stage, her standout performance came during the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brisbane, where she netted the winning header against co-hosts Australia and earned the Player of the Match award. While stepping away from national team duty, her career continues at club level with Mexican Liga MX Femenil side Pachuca, following successful spells across the world with Houston Dash in the USA, Växjö in Sweden, AS Roma in Italy, and Alavés in Spain.

Osinachi Ohale controlling the ball for Pachuca in a Liga MX Femenil fixture

Osinachi Ohale in domestic action for Mexican club Pachuca. Photo Credit: Osinachi Ohale/Instagram

Reflecting on her journey, Ohale expressed her gratitude for serving her country, writing that from the young girl dreaming of green and white to earning 86 caps, she looks back with a heart overflowing with gratitude. She added that she gave the jersey her youth, strength, sweat, tears, and heart, and if given the chance, she would choose Nigeria every single time. She concluded her message noting that while the jersey leaves her shoulders, it will never leave her heart.

Osinachi Ohale and Super Falcons teammates celebrating a WAFCON title win under gold confetti during her 16-year Nigeria career

Osinachi Ohale celebrating one of her five historic WAFCON titles with the Super Falcons. Photo Credit: Liga Femenil BBVA/Instagram

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) joined in honouring her contribution to continental football, stating that five WAFCON titles represent one immortal legacy, while thanking her for every battle, trophy, and memory.

Her teammates shared similar sentiments across social platforms, with Asisat Oshoala and Michelle Alozie calling her a legend, and Onome Ebi calling her her best ever number six and thanking her for making football enjoyable. Glory Ogbonna expressed gratitude for the opportunity to play alongside her senior commander, while Tosin Demehin noted that learning from her was a special part of her own growth. Rinsola Babajide praised her as the absolute best, and Rasheedat Ajibade thanked her for defending the badge with her whole heart every single time.

Osinachi Ohale tracking the ball in the air for Nigeria during an international fixture

Osinachi Ohale commanding the defence for Nigeria during her 86-cap Super Falcons career. Photo Credit: Osinachi Ohale/Instagram

Osinachi Ohale smiling while holding her WAFCON gold medal in front of a Thank You backdrop

Five-time WAFCON champion Osinachi Ohale posing with her gold medal as she calls time on her international football career. Photo Credit: CAF Women Football/Instagram

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