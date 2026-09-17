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Nigeria’s Falconets Advance to U-20 Women’s World Cup Quarter-Finals After 3–0 Win Over England

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Nigeria’s Falconets Advance to U-20 Women’s World Cup Quarter-Finals After 3–0 Win Over England

Nigeria’s Falconets defeated England 3–0 to advance to the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2026 quarter-finals, powered by goals from Tosin Rafiu, Seimeyeha Janet Akekoromowei, and Mary Mamudu.
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Two Nigeria Falconets players smiling and running side-by-side with arms around each other to celebrate a goal.

Falconets players celebrate together during Nigeria’s 3–0 victory over England.

The Nigeria Falconets have officially booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2026 after delivering a decisive performance against England. The team displayed impressive composure, confidence, and tactical sharpness, sweeping past their opponents with a convincing 3–0 victory to keep their global championship run going strong.

From the opening whistle, the girls took firm control of the match. Tosin Rafiu got the scoring started early by finding the back of the net in the 8th minute, setting an energetic pace for the night. Just two minutes into the second half, Seimeyeha Janet Akekoromowei doubled the lead with a calm finish, before Mary Mamudu sealed the victory with a well-placed shot in the 73rd minute.

Nigeria forward Seimeyeha Janet Akekoromowei running with arms outstretched after scoring against England.

Seimeyeha Janet Akekoromowei celebrates her second-half goal against England at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Beyond the three goals, a key turning point came when captain and goalkeeper Christiana Uzoma made a crucial intervention, diving brilliantly to stop Rachel Maltby’s first-half penalty and keep Nigeria in full command. That save kept England off the scoresheet and preserved yet another clean sheet for the team.

This victory continues a strong run for Nigeria at Poland 2026. Across four matches, the Falconets have recorded two wins, one draw, and one loss, scoring 13 goals while maintaining two clean sheets. Their attacking efficiency and defensive organisation are proving to be a tough test for any opponent in the tournament.

All eyes now turn to the quarter-finals, where Nigeria will take to the pitch at the Stadion Miejski ŁKS in Łódź on Sunday, 20 September 2026, at 6:30 PM WAT. They await the winner of the fixture between host nation Poland and Colombia. With clear momentum behind them, the team is set for another major test on the world stage.

Seimeyeha Janet Akekoromowei smiling while holding the official Visa Player of the Match award after Nigeria vs England at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2026.

Seimeyeha Janet Akekoromowei poses with her Player of the Match award following Nigeria’s 3–0 win over England.

Nigeria Falconets players embracing in a group hug on the pitch to celebrate a goal against England.

The Falconets celebrate together on the pitch after extending their lead against England.

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Photo Credit: FIFA Women’s World Cup/Instagram

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