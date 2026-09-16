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Olu Jacobs, Legendary Nigerian Actor and “Lion of Lufodo,” Passes Away at 84

Legendary actor Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs (MFR) has passed away at 84. His family confirmed his transition on Wednesday morning.
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Late veteran Nollywood actor Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs smiling in a black shirt with arms crossed.

Late veteran actor Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs (MFR), celebrated as the Lion of Lufodo, who passed away at 84. Photo Credit: Olu Jacobs/Instagram

Veteran actor Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs (MFR), widely celebrated as the “Lion of Lufodo,” has passed away at the age of 84.

His son, Olu Jacobs Jr., confirmed the news on Wednesday morning in a statement shared on behalf of the family:

It is with gratitude to God for a life well lived and fought, that we announce the passing of our dear husband, father, grandfather and uncle. The Lion of Lufodo.

Oludotun Baiyewun Jacobs (MFR)

11/07/1942 – 16/09/2026

Spanning six decades, his distinguished career took him from the stages of London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) to the founding years of Nollywood, earning him veneration as one of the true elder statesmen of Nigerian cinema.

After graduating from RADA, he built a distinguished career across Royal National Theatre stages, British television series like The Venturers and Angels, and international feature films including John Irvin’s The Dogs of War (1980). Upon returning to Nigeria, he became a central figure in modern Nollywood, delivering iconic performances in foundational classics such as Oganigwe, The Royal Hibiscus Hotel, and Isakaba.

In recognition of his vast contributions to African performing arts, he was conferred with the national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) in 2011 and received the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in 2007, along with an Industry Merit Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2013.

The family has requested privacy during this time. He is survived by his wife, legendary actress Joke Silva, his children, and grandchildren.

The late Olu Jacobs seated in beige traditional agbada surrounded by his wife Joke Silva and their sons.

The late Olu Jacobs seated alongside his wife, veteran actress Joke Silva, and their sons in traditional Nigerian attire. Photo Credit: Olusoji Jacobs/Instagram

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