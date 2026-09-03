Uber Nigeria Shutdown: Why the Ride-Hailing Company Is Leaving After 12 Years

After 12 years of driving through traffic in Lagos, Abuja, and across the country, Uber is officially taking its final bow in Nigeria. The tech giant sent out a sudden notice to users and drivers, confirming that operations across Nigeria were officially wound down on Wednesday, 2 September 2026.

Nigeria was not the only market affected by this sweeping decision. Uber announced a simultaneous, immediate exit from Uganda, following previous exits from Tanzania and Ivory Coast over the past couple of years. Across Africa, the platform now operates exclusively in Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa.

The abrupt exit caught many off guard. Unlike standard corporate exits that include a gradual grace period for offboarding, the platform went offline almost instantly on 2 September 2026.

The sudden withdrawal is tied to a combination of global restructuring and tough local market conditions. Internationally, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi announced a massive pivot, cutting roughly 3,300 jobs (about 10% of its global workforce) to streamline corporate operations and redirect capital toward high-margin projects like autonomous vehicles and robotaxis. On home soil, the economic terrain became increasingly difficult to navigate. Rising fuel prices, currency devaluation, and persistent driver disputes over low fares and high commission fees squeezed margins significantly. Fierce local competition from platforms like Bolt and inDrive, which offered more flexible pricing and driver terms, further reduced Uber’s market share.

In an official email addressed to Nigerian riders and partners, Uber expressed gratitude for the journey that began in Lagos back in 2014:

We are writing to share some difficult news. After a thorough review of our business, we have made the tough decision to wind down our operations in Nigeria, effective 2 September 2026. Since we first launched in Lagos in 2014, it has been an absolute privilege to be a part of your daily life, connecting you with independent transportation providers. We know this may cause disruption to your routine, and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience.

Uber clarified that its customer support and help centres in Nigeria and Uganda will remain open until 23 September 2026 to resolve pending account queries, rider balances, and driver offboarding details. Company representatives emphasised that while operations in Nigeria and Uganda have ceased, Uber remains active in its remaining African markets.