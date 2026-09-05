Tamunosoye Karibi-George Caps Miss World 2026 Journey With Top 12 Finish

Nigeria’s Tamunosoye Karibi–George has wrapped up an impressive run at the 73rd Miss World pageant in Nha Trang, Vietnam, placing in the Top 12 on Saturday, 5 September 2026. The global title went to Joheirry Mola of the Dominican Republic, who succeeded Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand.

Representing Nigeria on the international stage, the 26-year-old communications specialist and former Miss World Nigeria winner earned an early spot in the Top 40 after securing the title of Miss World Africa Top Model during the Vietnam Beauty Fashion Fest. She went on to advance into the Top 20 and ultimately reached the Top 12 round during the live finale.

Throughout the month-long festival, Karibi-George highlighted her advocacy initiative, Beyond Labels. The project works to build accessible resources, social support, and inclusive spaces for children living with disabilities across Nigeria. Her presentation aligned with the pageant’s Beauty with a Purpose component, joining other global delegates focused on community-based initiatives.

The Miss World 2026 proceedings concluded with Spain’s Elisabeth Reynés taking first runner-up and Malaysia’s Taanusiya Chetty named second runner-up. Karibi-George’s Top 12 finish marks another strong performance for Nigeria at the pageant, following Joy Mojisola Raimi’s Top 20 placement at the previous edition.