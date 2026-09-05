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Tamunosoye Karibi-George Caps Miss World 2026 Journey With Top 12 Finish

Nigeria’s Tamunosoye Karibi-George has reached the Top 12 at Miss World 2026 in Vietnam after winning Miss World Africa Top Model, with Joheirry Mola of the Dominican Republic taking the global crown.
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Alt Text: Tamunosoye Karibi-George in a black and gold gown at the Miss World 2026 Vietnam Flag Hoisting Ceremony, where she finished in the Top 12.

Miss World 2026 Top 12 finalist, Tamunosoye Karibi-George, at the Vietnam Flag Hoisting Ceremony. Photo Credit: Tamunosoye Karibi-George/Instagram 

Nigeria’s Tamunosoye KaribiGeorge has wrapped up an impressive run at the 73rd Miss World pageant in Nha Trang, Vietnam, placing in the Top 12 on Saturday, 5 September 2026. The global title went to Joheirry Mola of the Dominican Republic, who succeeded Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand.

Representing Nigeria on the international stage, the 26-year-old communications specialist and former Miss World Nigeria winner earned an early spot in the Top 40 after securing the title of Miss World Africa Top Model during the Vietnam Beauty Fashion Fest. She went on to advance into the Top 20 and ultimately reached the Top 12 round during the live finale.

The four continental Top Model winners for Africa, Asia and Oceania, Europe, and the Americas holding flower bouquets at Miss World 2026 in Vietnam.

Miss World 2026 continental Top Model winners celebrating their automatic qualification for the Top 40 quarter-finals.

Throughout the month-long festival, Karibi-George highlighted her advocacy initiative, Beyond Labels. The project works to build accessible resources, social support, and inclusive spaces for children living with disabilities across Nigeria. Her presentation aligned with the pageant’s Beauty with a Purpose component, joining other global delegates focused on community-based initiatives.

The Miss World 2026 proceedings concluded with Spain’s Elisabeth Reynés taking first runner-up and Malaysia’s Taanusiya Chetty named second runner-up. Karibi-George’s Top 12 finish marks another strong performance for Nigeria at the pageant, following Joy Mojisola Raimi’s Top 20 placement at the previous edition.

Top 12 finalist Tamunosoye Karibi-George in a blue cloud-textured climate awareness gown at Miss World 2026.

Top 12 finalist Tamunosoye Karibi-George wearing her environmental advocacy gown at Miss World 2026 in Vietnam. Photo Credit: Tamunosoye Karibi-George/Instagram 

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