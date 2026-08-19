Halle Bailey’s The Little Mermaid Premiere Gown Is All Teal, Shells & Mermaid Glamour | See Photos

There was no mistaking the inspiration behind Halle Bailey‘s latest red-carpet look. At the world premiere of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, the actor stepped out in a custom Valdrin Sahiti gown that translated the film’s underwater world into a sophisticated study in colour, texture and silhouette.

The teal-blue gown began with a strapless bodice and plunging sweetheart neckline, framed by sculptural pleating reminiscent of seashells. From the waist, the fitted silhouette followed the body before opening into a sweeping mermaid hem and dramatic train.

The colour was the real starting point. Finished in a liquid-like metallic teal, the fabric shifted visually as Bailey moved, giving the gown an almost aquatic quality. Diagonal ruching across the waist and hips added movement to the otherwise streamlined silhouette, while tiny sparkling details traced the gathered fabric.

Rather than competing with the gown, Bailey’s styling extended its colour story. Aquamarine drop earrings, layered rings and a slim wrist chain echoed the blue-green tones, while her teal manicure offered a final, considered detail.

Her locs were swept into a high ponytail, secured with a braided base and left full at the crown. The effect kept the neckline open and gave the sculpted bodice plenty of space. Dewy skin, a glossy neutral lip and softly defined eyes completed the beauty look.

There was a natural sense of occasion to the styling, too. Bailey is, after all, the star of The Little Mermaid, playing Ariel in Disney’s live-action adaptation of the 1989 animated classic. The story follows Ariel’s fascination with the human world, her romance with Prince Eric and the dangerous bargain she makes with Ursula in pursuit of a different life.

That context makes the gown’s references feel intentional rather than costume-like. The mermaid silhouette is there. So is the shell-shaped neckline. The colour recalls seawater. Yet none of those elements overwhelms the woman wearing them.

It is also a useful lesson in styling aquatic-inspired fashion beyond the red carpet. Teal works particularly well when treated as a jewel tone rather than a novelty colour. A teal satin dress with sculptural earrings can feel evening-ready; a tailored teal suit can make the colour more modern; a simple teal top can bring the idea into everyday dressing.

The same approach applies to the aquatic theme. Instead of reaching for obvious ocean motifs, look for fluid fabrics, curved silhouettes, iridescent finishes and sea-inspired shades. Choose one or two references and allow them to carry the look.

Which, really, is the trick. If you are going to dress like a mermaid, you might as well leave a little room for imagination.

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Photo Credit: Halle Bailey/Instagram