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Life Before #BBNaija: From Chef and Model to Season 11’s New Head of House, Meet Abi

BBNaija Season 11 Week 4 Head of House Abisola “Abi” Ayoola is a 25-year-old married chef, model, and fluent Italian speaker from Osun State using her background to navigate the game.
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BBNaija Season 11 Week 4 Head of House Abi Ayoola in a pink puffer jacket and white skirt at Disneyland Paris

Model and BBNaija Season 11 housemate Abi Ayoola in a pink puffer jacket and white skirt at Disneyland Paris. Photo Credit: Abi Ayoola/Instagram 

Week four of Big Brother Naija Season 11 and Abi has just made her biggest move yet. The 25-year-old from Osun State, who grew up in Lagos, won the Head of House title this week, outlasting Tram, Ricky, and Chimsom Chuka in an arena challenge that tested speed and memory. She is the fourth Head of House this season after Sheba, Neche and Chimsom Chuka.

Before stepping onto our screens, Abisola Ayoola was already building a multi-faceted life. She works professionally as a chef and fashion model, balancing time in the kitchen with work in front of the camera. Outside her dual career, her routines revolve around cooking, dancing, working out, and reading. She also speaks Italian almost fluently—a hidden talent that surprises many of her housemates.

Abi Ayoola as a video vixen for Flavour during her Life Before #BBNaija

Abi Ayoola as a video vixen in Flavour’s “The Eagle Has Landed” video during her Life Before #BBNaija. Photo Credit: Abi Ayoola/Instagram 

Her personal life also sets her apart from most of this season’s cast. Abi is married to Alex Salgarella. While he initially had reservations about her joining the show, he eventually came around to supporting her decision. When asked why she chose to enter the house, her reasoning was straightforward: people in her life constantly told her she belonged on television, so she decided to test that theory herself.

BBNaija Season 11 Week 4 Head of House Abi Ayoola outdoors with her husband Alex Salgarella in winter attire

BBNaija Season 11 Week 4 Head of House Abisola “Abi” Ayoola alongside her husband, Alex Salgarella, during a winter trip against a mountain backdrop. Photo Credit: Abi Ayoola/Instagram 

She entered the game describing herself as fearless and expressive, openly admitting that her habit of staying visibly happy can sometimes irritate others. When asked about the worst thing she has ever said or done, she noted that at 25, she has yet to reach that limit because she expects future encounters to test her even further.

Her victory in the arena brought major advantages, securing full immunity from eviction and safety for her entire team for the week. Because of this season’s specific setup, she passed the Head of House suite to Barry rather than moving in herself. Positioned in complete safety from this week’s nominations, she now watches the remaining housemates navigate the eviction pressure from a comfortable vantage point.

BBNaija Season 11 Week 4 Head of House Abi Ayoola in a colourful strapless Ankara floor-length gown with an afro hairstyle

BBNaija Season 11 Week 4 Head of House Abi Ayoola in a custom floor-length Ankara mermaid dress paired with gold bangles and an afro hair setup. Photo Credit: Abi Ayoola/Instagram 

 

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