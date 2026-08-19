Life Before #BBNaija: From Chef and Model to Season 11’s New Head of House, Meet Abi

Week four of Big Brother Naija Season 11 and Abi has just made her biggest move yet. The 25-year-old from Osun State, who grew up in Lagos, won the Head of House title this week, outlasting Tram, Ricky, and Chimsom Chuka in an arena challenge that tested speed and memory. She is the fourth Head of House this season after Sheba, Neche and Chimsom Chuka.

Before stepping onto our screens, Abisola Ayoola was already building a multi-faceted life. She works professionally as a chef and fashion model, balancing time in the kitchen with work in front of the camera. Outside her dual career, her routines revolve around cooking, dancing, working out, and reading. She also speaks Italian almost fluently—a hidden talent that surprises many of her housemates.

Her personal life also sets her apart from most of this season’s cast. Abi is married to Alex Salgarella. While he initially had reservations about her joining the show, he eventually came around to supporting her decision. When asked why she chose to enter the house, her reasoning was straightforward: people in her life constantly told her she belonged on television, so she decided to test that theory herself.

She entered the game describing herself as fearless and expressive, openly admitting that her habit of staying visibly happy can sometimes irritate others. When asked about the worst thing she has ever said or done, she noted that at 25, she has yet to reach that limit because she expects future encounters to test her even further.

Her victory in the arena brought major advantages, securing full immunity from eviction and safety for her entire team for the week. Because of this season’s specific setup, she passed the Head of House suite to Barry rather than moving in herself. Positioned in complete safety from this week’s nominations, she now watches the remaining housemates navigate the eviction pressure from a comfortable vantage point.