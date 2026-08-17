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Abi Takes Over as Big Brother Naija Season 11 Week 4 Head of House

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Abi Takes Over as Big Brother Naija Season 11 Week 4 Head of House

Abisola Ayoola, known as Abi, has emerged as the Week 4 Head of House in Big Brother Naija Season 11. The 25-year-old chef and model secured immunity for herself and her entire team following Monday’s arena games.

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Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate Abi smiling in her official Week 4 Head of House graphic card.

Abisola Ayoola (Abi) emerges as the Head of House for Week 4 in Big Brother Naija Season 11.

It’s week 4 in Big Brother Naija Season 11 and there’s a new Head of House! Ladies and gentlemen, meet Abisola Ayoola, known simply as Abi to millions of fans following the show. The 25-year-old model and chef from Osun State has officially stepped into the top spot, making her the third female housemate to secure the title three weeks running.

Abi earned her victory after powering through a series of Monday arena games that tested physical endurance, memory, and strategy, outlasting final contenders Chimsom Chuka, Tram, and Ricky to claim the crown. Taking over from Neche, who held the reign in week three, Abi’s win marks a major moment in the house dynamics.

Winning the Head of House title grants individual immunity from eviction as well as direct leadership over the house for the week. The victory also carries a double win for her camp: Abi secured immunity for her entire team, shielding all her team members from eviction. In a twist of individual performance, Chimsom Chuka earned immunity for himself as the most competitive player within his own team.

However, winning the title comes with a unique restriction when it comes to the Head of House loft—the Head of House cannot select themselves to stay in the luxurious suite. Instead, the winner must pick other housemates to enjoy the space. Abi selected Barry to take over the HOH loft this week. Barry initially invited Goddessa to join him, but after she turned down the offer, he extended the invitation to Bluethopia, who accepted the loft privileges.

Since walking into the house on launch night as the fourth contestant introduced, Abi has stood out as a memorable personality. Outside the show, she is a chef and model who speaks Italian and spent years building her career in fashion and culinary arts. As her reign as Head of House begins, viewers can expect an eventful week under her leadership.

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