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What to Watch This Weekend: Efe Irele’s Before Midnight Starring Timini Egbuson

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What to Watch This Weekend: Efe Irele’s Before Midnight Starring Timini Egbuson

For your weekend watchlist, Efe Irele’s Before Midnight stars Timini Egbuson, Najite Dede and Michael Ejoor in a story of love, family secrets and unexpected revelations.
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Movie poster for Before Midnight showing Timini Egbuson and Efe Irele against a sunset skyline with palm trees.

Timini Egbuson and Efe Irele star in Before Midnight, now streaming on Efe Irele TV on YouTube.

What if you found yourself living under the control of a cruel stepmother and stepsister, with no idea that everything you thought you had lost might actually be closer than you realised?

That’s the reality Derry, played by Efe Irele, finds herself navigating in Before Midnight, a new Nollywood film that marks the actress and filmmaker’s debut on YouTube.

Derry’s life is shaped by a difficult home, where her stepmother and stepsister make each day harder than the last. She has grown used to living with very little control over her own circumstances, until a mysterious man named Kola, played by Timini Egbuson, unexpectedly enters her life.

Their meeting changes the direction of Derry’s story. What begins as a chance encounter gradually opens the door to hope and love, while also bringing long-hidden truths closer to the surface. As Derry gets to know Kola, she is drawn into a series of revelations that challenge what she thought she knew about her past and the things she has lost.

The film brings together Irele and Egbuson in the lead roles, with Najite Dede and Michael Ejoor also joining the cast. Their characters add different layers to a story that moves between family tensions, relationships and secrets that have been kept hidden for far too long.

Efe Irele wearing a yellow beaded corset dress with blue stone embellishments and asymmetrical neckline.

Efe Irele stars in her new Nollywood release, Before Midnight, now streaming for free on Efe Irele TV on YouTube.

Written around familiar Nollywood themes of family, love, difficult relationships and unexpected discoveries, the film follows Derry as she begins to question whether the life she has known is the only life available to her.

For a weekend watch built around family secrets, romance and unexpected revelations, “Before Midnight” puts Efe Irele in a new role as both filmmaker and YouTube storyteller.

Watch below

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