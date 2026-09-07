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Tram Wins Big Brother Naija Season 11 Week 7 Head of House

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Tram Wins Big Brother Naija Season 11 Week 7 Head of House

Tram has won the Week 7 Head of House title on Big Brother Naija Season 11, securing immunity from eviction, taking over from Abi, and selecting Flora as his loft mate for the week.
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Tram smiling in an official graphic announcement confirming him as the Big Brother Naija Season 11 Week 7 Head of House.

Tram emerges as the Head of House for Week 7 of Big Brother Naija Season 11.

The game inside the Big Brother house just hit another gear as Tram claimed the coveted Head of House title for Week 7. Following a tense arena challenge that tested the housemates’ focus and determination, Tram outplayed the competition to take over the reigns from Week 6 leader, Abi.

Securing the HoH crown comes with the ultimate prize at this stage of the competition: guaranteed immunity from this week’s eviction nominations and exclusive access to the luxury Head of House suite. With the stakes rising every single day, holding the power position gives Tram total safety and a front-row seat to steer the week’s dynamics.

When it came to choosing a companion to share the high life in the loft, Tram selected Flora as his loft mate. Flora now gets to enjoy the luxury perks, private space, and cozy downtime alongside the new leader, a move that is already sparking chatter across social media about where the alliances in the house truly lie.

With Tram steering the ship for Week 7, the rest of the housemates are recalibrating their strategies to navigate nomination night and survive another week in the game.

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