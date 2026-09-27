Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Paired a Sky-Blue Tunic With a Pleated Chevron Skirt on Big Brother Naija

There might have been no eviction tonight, but Ebuka Obi–Uchendu still had a fashion moment waiting for us. The Big Brother Naija host stepped onto the stage in a custom look by Ugo Monye, pairing a sky-blue tunic with a pleated floor-length skirt in a colourful chevron print.

The outfit starts with a sky-blue tunic featuring wide, draped butterfly sleeves that fall loosely around the arms and shoulders. In the middle, Ugo Monye added a structured navy-blue textured panel that runs down the front, finished with a small wine-red detail at the bottom.

The pleated floor-length skirt is what gives the outfit its distinctive shape. Cut from a bold chevron print, it moves through emerald green, teal, navy blue, white and wine red, with the pleats creating movement as Ebuka walked across the Big Brother Naija stage. The print also picks up the darker colours from the tunic, giving the two pieces a clear connection without making the outfit feel too uniform.

Ebuka finished the custom look with a royal blue velvet traditional cap featuring embroidered trim, dark aviator sunglasses with gold rims, a heavy gold chain with a ram’s head pendant and a wide ribbed gold cuff.

From the oversized butterfly sleeves to the pleated floor-length skirt and the mix of blue, green, white and wine red, Ebuka gave Nigerian menswear another interesting outing on the Big Brother Naija stage.

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Photo Credit: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu/Instagram