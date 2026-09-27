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Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Paired a Sky-Blue Tunic With a Pleated Chevron Skirt on Big Brother Naija

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Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Paired a Sky-Blue Tunic With a Pleated Chevron Skirt on Big Brother Naija

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu hosts the Big Brother Naija Sunday live show in a custom Ugo Monye sky-blue tunic with flared butterfly sleeves and a floor-length pleated chevron skirt.
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Ebuka Obi-Uchendu standing in a sky-blue Ugo Monye tunic, navy textured panel, and wide multi-coloured chevron trousers.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in custom Ugo Monye for the Big Brother Naija Sunday show.

There might have been no eviction tonight, but Ebuka ObiUchendu still had a fashion moment waiting for us. The Big Brother Naija host stepped onto the stage in a custom look by Ugo Monye, pairing a sky-blue tunic with a pleated floor-length skirt in a colourful chevron print.

The outfit starts with a sky-blue tunic featuring wide, draped butterfly sleeves that fall loosely around the arms and shoulders. In the middle, Ugo Monye added a structured navy-blue textured panel that runs down the front, finished with a small wine-red detail at the bottom.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu adjusting his aviator sunglasses while wearing a sky-blue flared-sleeve tunic and royal blue velvet cap.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu wearing a flared sky-blue tunic, royal blue velvet cap, and aviator sunglasses.

The pleated floor-length skirt is what gives the outfit its distinctive shape. Cut from a bold chevron print, it moves through emerald green, teal, navy blue, white and wine red, with the pleats creating movement as Ebuka walked across the Big Brother Naija stage. The print also picks up the darker colours from the tunic, giving the two pieces a clear connection without making the outfit feel too uniform.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu wearing a custom sky-blue Ugo Monye tunic with flared butterfly sleeves, a textured navy chest panel, and wide-legged chevron trousers in an airfield hangar.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu poses in a custom Ugo Monye ensemble featuring flared butterfly sleeves and multi-coloured chevron trousers.

Ebuka finished the custom look with a royal blue velvet traditional cap featuring embroidered trim, dark aviator sunglasses with gold rims, a heavy gold chain with a ram’s head pendant and a wide ribbed gold cuff.

From the oversized butterfly sleeves to the pleated floor-length skirt and the mix of blue, green, white and wine red, Ebuka gave Nigerian menswear another interesting outing on the Big Brother Naija stage.

Long gold chain with a ram’s head pendant resting on a navy textured chest panel and a gold ribbed cuff on the wrist.

Detail of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s gold ram’s head pendant chain and ribbed gold cuff over a textured navy Ugo Monye tunic panel.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in a side-profile pose wearing wide-leg chevron print trousers and a sky-blue tunic in a hangar.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu showcasing the silhouette of his custom Ugo Monye chevron trousers and sky-blue tunic.

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Photo Credit: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu/Instagram 

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