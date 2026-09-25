Davido Joins Aliko Dangote in NYC Times Square to Unveil Dangote Refinery Billboard | See Photos

New York City’s Times Square got a serious double dose of Nigerian excellence when Afrobeats global icon Davido and Africa’s wealthiest man, Aliko Dangote, linked up right in the heart of Manhattan. Standing tall against the vibrant city backdrop, the two stepped out together beneath the massive Nasdaq digital billboard, which was glowing brightly with a major announcement: the official public share offering for the Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals.

The moment brought together two distinct worlds of global influence—music royalty and industrial powerhouse—putting a massive spotlight on African enterprise on one of the world’s most famous stages. The billboard itself showcases a defining milestone for West African business, carrying the proud message, “Made in Nigeria. Built for the World.”

The historic initial public offering (IPO) gives everyday retail investors a direct chance to own a piece of the world-scale Lekki refinery project. Running from 14th September through to 13th October 2026, the public offer places 4.1 billion ordinary shares on the market at ₦525 per share. With a minimum subscription threshold set at just 10 shares (₦5,250), it opens up access for young investors, finance enthusiasts, and the wider public across Nigeria to participate directly in the nation’s industrial story.

Beyond the big numbers, seeing both figures sharing the street was a familiar sight for anyone who knows their long history. Dangote has been a close family friend to the Adeleke family for decades, famously driving a young Davido home from the hospital when he was born. Fast forward to New York during United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) week, and that family connection was front and centre as they paused for photos with giant thumbs-up gestures under the flashing lights.

Their individual styling for the city stroll caught plenty of attention too. Davido opted for a high-fashion, longline silhouette, layering a dramatic floor-length dark duster coat over a crisp, unbuttoned white shirt and black trousers. The coat’s metallic gold hardware buttons gave the full look a sharp, modern edge, completed with framed dark sunglasses and polished shoes. Dangote matched the moment in classic corporate tailoring, wearing a neatly cut grey patterned two-piece suit with a light blue dress shirt, textured tie, and black leather loafers.

From shutting down global arenas to taking over international financial districts, seeing Nigerian music and business leaders standing together under a billion-dollar home-grown campaign in Times Square is the exact big-picture inspiration we love to see.

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Photo Credit: Davido/Instagram