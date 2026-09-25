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Davido Joins Aliko Dangote in NYC Times Square to Unveil Dangote Refinery Billboard | See Photos

Afrobeats star Davido joins Aliko Dangote in New York’s Times Square beneath the Nasdaq billboard promoting the ₦2.15 trillion Dangote Refinery public share offering during UNGA week.
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Davido and Aliko Dangote standing on a New York City street during United Nations General Assembly week

Davido and Aliko Dangote stepping out in New York City during UNGA week.

New York City’s Times Square got a serious double dose of Nigerian excellence when Afrobeats global icon Davido and Africa’s wealthiest man, Aliko Dangote, linked up right in the heart of Manhattan. Standing tall against the vibrant city backdrop, the two stepped out together beneath the massive Nasdaq digital billboard, which was glowing brightly with a major announcement: the official public share offering for the Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals.

The moment brought together two distinct worlds of global influence—music royalty and industrial powerhouse—putting a massive spotlight on African enterprise on one of the world’s most famous stages. The billboard itself showcases a defining milestone for West African business, carrying the proud message, “Made in Nigeria. Built for the World.”

Back-facing view of Davido and Aliko Dangote with arms around each other looking up at the Dangote Refinery Nasdaq billboard in Times Square reading Made in Nigeria Built for the World

Davido and Aliko Dangote looking up at the Dangote Refinery billboard in Times Square.

The historic initial public offering (IPO) gives everyday retail investors a direct chance to own a piece of the world-scale Lekki refinery project. Running from 14th September through to 13th October 2026, the public offer places 4.1 billion ordinary shares on the market at ₦525 per share. With a minimum subscription threshold set at just 10 shares (₦5,250), it opens up access for young investors, finance enthusiasts, and the wider public across Nigeria to participate directly in the nation’s industrial story.

Beyond the big numbers, seeing both figures sharing the street was a familiar sight for anyone who knows their long history. Dangote has been a close family friend to the Adeleke family for decades, famously driving a young Davido home from the hospital when he was born. Fast forward to New York during United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) week, and that family connection was front and centre as they paused for photos with giant thumbs-up gestures under the flashing lights.

Davido and Aliko Dangote looking up toward the Dangote Refinery advertisement in Times Square

Davido and Aliko Dangote viewing the Dangote Petroleum Refinery advertisement in New York.

Their individual styling for the city stroll caught plenty of attention too. Davido opted for a high-fashion, longline silhouette, layering a dramatic floor-length dark duster coat over a crisp, unbuttoned white shirt and black trousers. The coat’s metallic gold hardware buttons gave the full look a sharp, modern edge, completed with framed dark sunglasses and polished shoes. Dangote matched the moment in classic corporate tailoring, wearing a neatly cut grey patterned two-piece suit with a light blue dress shirt, textured tie, and black leather loafers.

From shutting down global arenas to taking over international financial districts, seeing Nigerian music and business leaders standing together under a billion-dollar home-grown campaign in Times Square is the exact big-picture inspiration we love to see.

Davido holding a smartphone in a floor-length black duster coat with gold metallic hardware buttons in a New York hotel lobby

Davido styled in a floor-length black duster coat in New York City.

Davido and Aliko Dangote posing with thumbs-up gestures beneath the Nasdaq billboard in Times Square New York

Davido and Aliko Dangote supporting the Dangote Refinery IPO announcement in Times Square.

Davido smiling alongside Aliko Dangote in a tailored grey suit with security staff in the background

Davido and Aliko Dangote posing together during their outing in New York City.

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Photo Credit: Davido/Instagram

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