These Crispy Buffalo Wings by Kikifoodies Are About to Make You Very Hungry!

There are some recipes you see and immediately start wondering if you have chicken wings in the freezer. Kikifoodies has just given us one of those.

The food creator is back with a recipe for crispy Buffalo wings, and if juicy chicken, crunchy skin and a buttery, tangy sauce with just the right amount of heat sound like your idea of a good time, this one deserves a spot on your weekend menu.

The best part is these wings get their crispiness without deep frying. Kikifoodies starts by patting the chicken wings completely dry before seasoning them with baking powder, salt, garlic powder and a little chicken bouillon powder. The wings are then arranged on a wire rack over a lined baking tray, leaving enough space between them for the hot air to circulate.

They go into a 220°C (425°F) oven for about 40 to 50 minutes, with a flip halfway through, until golden and crisp. The baking powder helps the skin brown and crisp while the wings cook, giving you that satisfying crunch without having to deep fry them.

While the chicken is in the oven, the Buffalo sauce comes together with hot sauce, butter, a little sugar and a pinch of salt if needed. Everything is heated gently until smooth, without boiling the sauce.

Once the wings are out of the oven, they are tossed in the warm Buffalo sauce until every piece is glossy and coated, then served immediately with ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery.

And if you are wondering what exactly makes them Buffalo wings, the answer has nothing to do with the animal. The dish originated in Buffalo, New York, and the classic sauce is traditionally made with hot sauce and melted butter. Unlike barbecue sauce, it is meant to be tangy, buttery and spicy rather than thick and sweet.

Kikifoodies also recommends keeping the wings well spaced on the tray, using a wire rack and adding the sauce just before serving. The longer the wings sit in the sauce, the softer that carefully achieved crispy skin becomes.

For the full spread, you can pair them with carrot or celery sticks, French fries, potato wedges, onion rings, coleslaw or even mac and cheese. Basically, anything that can survive being dipped into a little extra Buffalo sauce.

Now for the question that could divide the table: drums or flats?

Watch below

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Photo Credit: Kikifoodies