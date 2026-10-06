“In the Zone, Got Wunmi!” Watch Wunmi Mosaku Dance Through The Jennifer Hudson Show’s Spirit Tunnel

Wunmi Mosaku has officially had her Spirit Tunnel moment, and if you know anything about this hallway, you already know she was not going to simply walk through it.

The Oscar-nominated, BAFTA-winning actress brought plenty of personality to the backstage hallway of The Jennifer Hudson Show ahead of her appearance on the 6 October episode, where she joined Jennifer Hudson to talk about her upcoming film, The Social Reckoning.

Dressed in a light blue-teal halter-neck midi dress with a matching fabric belt and silver round buckle, Wunmi made her way towards the stage in metallic silver strappy heels. Her structured braids were neatly coiled at the crown, giving the look a polished finish as she stepped into the hallway and immediately got into the spirit of things.

And by “walked”, we mean Wunmi was dancing her way through.

She grooved down the carpet, swayed her hips, pointed, snapped her fingers and moved along to the music as the show’s production crew, writers and staff lined both sides of the corridor to cheer her on. And they had their own little song ready for her, singing:

In the zone, got Wunmi!

She’s a queen to us, you see!

Happy place is showing love…

Wunmi’s here, let’s turn her up!

Wunmi clearly enjoyed every second of it, beaming as she laughed with the crew, blew kisses, threw her hands up and pointed back at the people cheering her on. The tunnel quickly became a little celebration of its own, with everyone clapping, dancing and keeping the chant going as she made her way towards the stage.

She kept the fun going all the way to the stage doors, where the glowing “ON AIR” sign marked the end of the tunnel. Wunmi stepped through, struck a final pose, made a heart with her hands and waved to the audience before heading backstage.

It is easy to see why the Spirit Tunnel has become such a fun part of The Jennifer Hudson Show. The show’s staff use the tunnel to hype up guests with original chants and dance moves before they go on stage, turning that short walk from backstage into a proper celebration.

And Wunmi certainly gave them something to work with, matching their welcome with her own moves, smiles and plenty of personality. After that entrance, we are very curious to see what she and Jennifer got up to once the cameras were rolling.