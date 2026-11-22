Did you ever envisage an Adekunle Gold and Blaqbonez collaboration? You’re not alone, neither did we, but as it turns out, “Money in a Wheelbarrow” is officially here—and Adekunle Gold shared that this is actually a link-up with an artist who released a diss track about him years ago, plus their second attempt at making a song together. If you enjoy a track with a cheeky backstory behind it, this one is all about celebrating your hard-earned bag, enjoying the fruits of your grind and soaking up good moments right now instead of putting joy off until later.

On the song itself, Adekunle Gold brings his smooth, melodic touch alongside Blaqbonez’s witty rap delivery as they trade lines about stacking cash, containers landing in Apapa and living large. You get a lively mix of English, Nigerian Pidgin and Yoruba phrasing that makes you want to sing along fast, turning big-money talk into something bright and upbeat rather than heavy.

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Photo Credit: Adekunle Gold/Instagram