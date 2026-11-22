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“Money in a Wheelbarrow”: Adekunle Gold & Blaqbonez Are Making Big-Money Talk Sound Good
Adekunle Gold and Blaqbonez team up on “Money in a Wheelbarrow”, pairing smooth vocals and witty bars with playful visuals about celebrating hard-earned success after a past diss track and second collaboration attempt.
Did you ever envisage an Adekunle Gold and Blaqbonez collaboration? You’re not alone, neither did we, but as it turns out, “Money in a Wheelbarrow” is officially here—and Adekunle Gold shared that this is actually a link-up with an artist who released a diss track about him years ago, plus their second attempt at making a song together. If you enjoy a track with a cheeky backstory behind it, this one is all about celebrating your hard-earned bag, enjoying the fruits of your grind and soaking up good moments right now instead of putting joy off until later.
On the song itself, Adekunle Gold brings his smooth, melodic touch alongside Blaqbonez’s witty rap delivery as they trade lines about stacking cash, containers landing in Apapa and living large. You get a lively mix of English, Nigerian Pidgin and Yoruba phrasing that makes you want to sing along fast, turning big-money talk into something bright and upbeat rather than heavy.
The visuals match that playful mood right from the start, with bold pixel-style lettering flashing across the screen over a bright backdrop where both artists are dressed in sharp dark suits, ties, sunglasses and stacks of cash. Watching them pose around wheelbarrows piled with money as words like “Wheel Barrow”, “Pack Am O”, “Container”, “Apapa”, “Hosana” and “Duffel Bag” pop up gives the video a fun, tongue-in-cheek edge that keeps your eyes locked on the screen. I
f you want a fresh, upbeat tune with a funny plot twist behind it, “Money in a Wheelbarrow” is ready for your playlist.
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Photo Credit: Adekunle Gold/Instagram