5 New Music Videos to Watch This Weekend: Ayra Starr, Tiwa Savage, Phyno, Ty Bello & More

Weekend mode is officially activated, and if your playlist needs a proper refresh, the current crop of music video drops is delivering in a major way. From high-fashion pop-art concepts and heavyweight collaborations to soul-stirring worship sessions and street-hop anthems, these five releases deserve a spot on your screen right now.

“Ms. Paper” – Ayra Starr featuring Theodora

Ayra Starr keeps her global momentum rolling with the official music video for “Ms. Paper”, featuring French rapper Theodora from her album Starrgirl. Produced by The Elements, the track fuses sharp Afropop delivery with a seamless multilingual switch between English and French.

The video leans into a brilliant, high-fashion pop-art universe built around currency motifs, retro magazine layouts, and custom toy-box packaging. Ayra shifts effortlessly through striking visual aesthetics, from a pink mini-dress with cowrie shell details to a rich blue halter top set against vibrant red hair and statement face detailing, making it a complete visual treat.



“Commando” – Joshua Baraka featuring Tiwa Savage

East meets West in the smoothest fashion as Ugandan singer Joshua Baraka links up with Afrobeats royalty Tiwa Savage for “Commando”, a standout cut from the Recess II project. The visualiser matches the track’s breezy, mid-tempo groove, wrapping listeners in an atmosphere of pure sonic chemistry. Joshua Baraka’s soulful R&B-infused delivery pairs wonderfully with Tiwa’s signature vocal versatility, creating a cozy, late-night vibe that is impossible to shake off.

“TAFI” – TY Bello featuring Tomi Favored

For those looking to slow things down and lean into a deep, meditative space, TY Bello and Tomi Favored deliver an incredible worship experience with “TAFI (Pass Over)”. Known for capturing raw, spontaneous moments of spiritual devotion, the collaboration merges TY Bello’s artistic lens and vocal depth with Tomi Favored’s soul-lifting harmonies. It is an immersive, beautifully captured session that invites complete reflection and peace.

“Ndewo” – Phyno featuring Wande Coal

Penthauze boss Phyno joins forces with the legendary Wande Coal for “Ndewo”, a massive collaboration off Phyno’s project Let That Sink In (LTSI). Produced by Yung Alpha, the track is packed with high-spirited confidence and good-life energy. Directed by TG Omori, the official music video matches that heavy celebration mood with vibrant styling, stellar performance setups, and a dynamic display of star power that brings out the absolute best of both heavyweights.

“Inferno” – Zlatan, Peruzzi and Shoday

Rounding out the weekend watchlist is a heavy-hitting alliance between Zlatan, Peruzzi, and Shoday on “Inferno”. Produced by a powerhouse lineup including Sensei, Irock Classic, and Fresh VDM, the track is built for maximum replay value. The accompanying visualiser pairs the infectious street-hop cadence and catchy call-and-response melodies with bold motion graphics, making it an instant crowd-pleaser for group chats and weekend parties.