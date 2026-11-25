The 75th Miss Universe competition has come to a close in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Jessi Kalambayi gave the Democratic Republic of the Congo a night to remember. Out of 116 contestants from around the world—and 17 representing Africa—the 28-year-old beauty queen became the sole African delegate to reach the Top 12 at Tuesday night’s live finale, representing her country as Miss Universe Congo at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot.

That is a major result for the Central African nation, and there is quite a story behind the woman who made it happen.

Born Jessi Longwe Kalambayi in Kinshasa and raised between South Africa and the United States, Jessi arrived at Miss Universe with an impressive background beyond pageantry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Psychology with a minor in Africana Studies from Metropolitan State University of Denver, as well as a master’s degree in International Studies, specialising in Migration, from the University of Denver. Her professional experience includes working as a programme manager supporting refugee resettlement. She has also used her platform to speak about embracing natural African hair textures, from afros to braids, as part of celebrating Congolese identity.

And this was hardly her first time navigating a major pageant stage. Before winning the Miss Universe DRC 2026 crown in July, succeeding Dorcas Dienda, Jessi had already made her mark in the United States. In 2024, she won Miss Colorado USA and went on to place in the Top 10 at Miss USA. That experience came in handy in San Juan, where she moved through the preliminary rounds and closed-door interviews with the nine-member selection committee to secure a place in the initial Top 30.

Finale night brought another big moment. Alongside fellow African Top 30 semifinalists from Ethiopia, Guinea, Tanzania and Uganda, Jessi made it through the swimsuit round and advanced into the Top 12 alongside contestants from Puerto Rico, Venezuela, the Philippines, the United States and France—standing as Africa’s lone representative in that round.

Her Miss Universe journey came to an end just before the announcement of the Top 5, while Puerto Rico’s Jennifer Barreto went on to claim the crown. Still, Jessi’s run marked an important showing for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and closed out the 75th Miss Universe competition on a high note for the continent.