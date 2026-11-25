Nollywood and the wider African entertainment community are mourning the loss of one of their most respected screen icons, Pete Edochie, MON, who passed away on Wednesday, 25 November 2026,at the age of 79.

According to an official statement released on behalf of the family by his eldest son, Leo Pete Edochie, the veteran actor and retired broadcaster departed this life at 12:30 a.m. in Enugu, Nigeria, following a protracted battle with prostate cancer.

Born on 7 March 1947 in Zaria, Kaduna State, and hailing from Akamnato, Ifite Nteje in Anambra State, Pete Edochie began his career in broadcasting long before becoming a household name on television and cinema screens. At age 20, in 1967, he joined the Eastern Nigeria Broadcasting Service (ENBS)—later the Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS)—rising steadily through the ranks to serve as Director of Programmes and Deputy Managing Director.

His defining breakthrough came in 1987 when he portrayed the fierce, tragic hero Okonkwo in the Nigerian Television Authority’s (NTA) acclaimed television adaptation of Chinua Achebe‘s Things Fall Apart. His commanding presence and deep, resonant voice earned him international recognition—including a dedicated delegation interview from the BBC—and cemented his place in Nigerian television history.

Over a screen career spanning nearly four decades, Pete Edochie became synonymous with authority,traditional wisdom, and unforgettable Igbo proverbs. Whether playing stern monarchs, principled elders, or complex patriarchs, he delivered every line with unmistakable gravitas. His extensive filmography includes standout appearances in classics and modern hits alike, such as Things Fall Apart (1987), Igodo (1999), Egg of Life (2003), Oracle (2003), Billionaires Club (2003), End of Money (2005), Lionheart (2018)—where he starred as Chief Ernest Obiagu alongside Genevieve Nnaji—Unroyal (2020), and Foreigner’s God (2022).

In recognition of his immense contributions to Nigerian arts and culture, he was conferred with the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) in 2003 by former President Olusegun Obasanjo,alongside the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) Industry Merit Award and lifetime achievement honours from the Africa Film Academy and the African Film Festival (TAFF).

Chief Dr Pete Edochie is survived by his beloved wife of over five decades, Barrister Mrs Josephine Edochie, their six children—Leo, Adam, Linc, Jean, Yul, and Eva Edochie (with Linc and Yul following closely in his acting footsteps)—as well as his siblings, grandchildren, and extended family.

Read the full statement from the Edochie family below: