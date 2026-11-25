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Nollywood Legend Pete Edochie Passes Away at 79
Veteran Nollywood actor and retired broadcaster Chief Dr Pete Edochie, MON, passed away at 79 on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, in Enugu after a battle with prostate cancer.
Nollywood and the wider African entertainment community are mourning the loss of one of their most respected screen icons, Pete Edochie, MON, who passed away on Wednesday, 25 November 2026,at the age of 79.
According to an official statement released on behalf of the family by his eldest son, Leo Pete Edochie, the veteran actor and retired broadcaster departed this life at 12:30 a.m. in Enugu, Nigeria, following a protracted battle with prostate cancer.
Born on 7 March 1947 in Zaria, Kaduna State, and hailing from Akamnato, Ifite Nteje in Anambra State, Pete Edochie began his career in broadcasting long before becoming a household name on television and cinema screens. At age 20, in 1967, he joined the Eastern Nigeria Broadcasting Service (ENBS)—later the Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS)—rising steadily through the ranks to serve as Director of Programmes and Deputy Managing Director.
His defining breakthrough came in 1987 when he portrayed the fierce, tragic hero Okonkwo in the Nigerian Television Authority’s (NTA) acclaimed television adaptation of Chinua Achebe‘s Things Fall Apart. His commanding presence and deep, resonant voice earned him international recognition—including a dedicated delegation interview from the BBC—and cemented his place in Nigerian television history.
Over a screen career spanning nearly four decades, Pete Edochie became synonymous with authority,traditional wisdom, and unforgettable Igbo proverbs. Whether playing stern monarchs, principled elders, or complex patriarchs, he delivered every line with unmistakable gravitas. His extensive filmography includes standout appearances in classics and modern hits alike, such as Things Fall Apart (1987), Igodo (1999), Egg of Life (2003), Oracle (2003), Billionaires Club (2003), End of Money (2005), Lionheart (2018)—where he starred as Chief Ernest Obiagu alongside Genevieve Nnaji—Unroyal (2020), and Foreigner’s God (2022).
In recognition of his immense contributions to Nigerian arts and culture, he was conferred with the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) in 2003 by former President Olusegun Obasanjo,alongside the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) Industry Merit Award and lifetime achievement honours from the Africa Film Academy and the African Film Festival (TAFF).
Chief Dr Pete Edochie is survived by his beloved wife of over five decades, Barrister Mrs Josephine Edochie, their six children—Leo, Adam, Linc, Jean, Yul, and Eva Edochie (with Linc and Yul following closely in his acting footsteps)—as well as his siblings, grandchildren, and extended family.
Read the full statement from the Edochie family below:
Dear Friends, Colleagues, Business Associates and Well Wishers of Chief Dr Pete Edochie (M.O.N)
AN IROKO HAS FALLEN
With profound sadness and hearts bowed in total submission to the will of Almighty God, we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother and kinsman, Chief Dr Pete EDOCHIE, MON (Ononenyi), a retired broadcaster and veteran Actor, who departed this life on Wednesday, 25th November 2026 at 12.30am after a protracted battle with prostate cancer in Enugu, Nigeria. He was aged 79 years.
Chief Dr Pete EDOCHIE hailed from Akamnato Ifite Nteje and is survived by his beloved wife, Barrister Mrs Josephine Edochie, his children, siblings and numerous other relations.
Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.
As we mourn this painful loss, we pray that Almighty God grants his gentle soul eternal rest and gives the entire family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.
May God be with us all at this trying time.
Amen
Chief Leo Pete EDOCHIE
For the Family