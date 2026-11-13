Toni Tones and Jim Iyke Are Bringing Drama to KAVA This November — See the Official Poster

The Nigerian thriller series, directed by Wande Thomas and produced by Isoken Ogiemwonyi, is set to join KAVA’s growing slate of premium African content.

Nigerian streaming platform KAVA is set to bring the psychological thriller series Spiraling, starring Toni Tones (King of Boys) and Jim Iyke, to audiences across its streaming service.

Set against the high-stakes worlds of technology, power and politics in contemporary Nigeria, Spiraling follows Sade (Toni Tones), a brilliant tech entrepreneur whose carefully constructed life begins to unravel after an impulsive affair triggers a dangerous chain of events. Spiraling explores the darker side of ambition and the lengths people will go to protect their carefully constructed lives.

Alongside Tones and Iyke, the ensemble cast includes Folu Storms, Seun Ajayi, Fae Olumide, Fiyinfoluwa Asenuga and Mathilda Akatugba.

Created and directed by Wande Thomas (Under the Influence, The Smart Money Woman), the series is co-written by Thomas and Amaka Anioji and produced by Isoken Ogiemwonyi (The Smart Money Woman, Ci) .

Director and creator Wande Thomas added:

I wanted to explore how quickly an ordinary decision can spiral into something completely beyond your control. At its heart, this is a story about the secrets we keep, the lies we tell ourselves and how far we’ll go when everything is at stake. I’m excited for audiences to finally experience it.

Producer Isoken Ogiemwonyi said:

With Spiraling, we wanted to take a simple story and tell it really well. We spent a lot of time developing the characters and exploring the darker side of very human emotions, ambition, desire and jealousy. At its heart, it’s a character-driven story about flawed people making questionable decisions, and we’re excited to partner with KAVA to bring it to audiences across Africa and the diaspora.

Ladun Awobokun, Head of Acquisitions at KAVA commented :

Spiraling is exactly the kind of bold, sophisticated African storytelling we want to champion at KAVA. With its compelling performances and distinctly Nigerian setting, the series delivers a gripping thriller that we believe will resonate with audiences at home and around the world. We’re delighted to bring it to our viewers.

Spiraling will be available to stream on KAVA on the 26th of November. Follow @spiralingseries for updates.