Nollywood Icon Jim Iyke to Star in the Electrifying ‘Spiraling’ Series!

Renowned Nollywood thespian, Jim Iyke, officially enlists in the cast of the highly anticipated ‘Spiraling’ series, currently in production in the vibrant city of Lagos, Nigeria.

This casting revelation, corroborated by Nollywire, adds another layer of star power to the project. Iyke, a seasoned actor, is set to share the spotlight with previously announced lead, Toni Tones, along with esteemed co-stars Seun Ajayi and Folu Storms.

Described as a thrilling exploration of themes like betrayal and obsession through the lens of human behaviour, the series is gaining momentum with a star-studded ensemble.

Wande Thomas, expressing enthusiasm, stated, “Jim is a once-in-a-lifetime talent who crafts compelling character portraits. We are thrilled to bring this exciting story to the silver screen with him.” Isoken Ogiemwonyi, adding to the excitement, shared, “He and Toni are a perfect match to narrate a nuanced and modern story, showcasing the complexity of the human psyche. Their on-screen chemistry is electric, and we’re excited to collaborate with them in presenting this provocative and captivating story to a new generation.”

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Spiraling