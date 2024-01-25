Diane Russet’s New Web Series “Dear Diane” Will Tug at Your Heart Strings | Watch Episode 1

Do you believe in love at first listening? After a long hiatus from producing any new series, Diane Russet of Russet TV is back with a new romantic series production titled “Dear Diane” and the first episode aired on Wednesday, January 24, on Russet TV.

The reality TV Star and award-winning filmmaker has produced web series and short films such as “The Therapist,” “Mo x Mel,” “Storm,” “Zuri,” and “Ricordi“. After the success of the critically acclaimed web series “Ricordi”, Diane teams up with Abdul Tijani-Ahmed to write this romantic series. This series is directed by Michael “Ama Psalmist” Akinrogunde and stars Beauty Tukura, Diane Russet, Shamz Garuba, Kameel Audu, and Detola Jones among others.

Watch episode one below: