Skip the Eggs, Keep the Flavour! This Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cake Is Pure Comfort

It’s a bright, sunny day and you’re in the mood for something sweet. Not just any sweet treat though, you’re craving a proper homemade chocolate cake. One that’s rich, moist, and indulgent, with a peanut butter twist that hits just the right spot.

That’s where Easy Quick Recipes comes in. They’ve got the perfect recipe for you, and even better, it’s eggless. So, if you’re skipping eggs or just trying to save a bit, you won’t miss a thing. This cake is still full of flavour and comfort.

You’ll need cocoa powder, plain flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, sugar, oil, milk, vinegar, and some boiling water to bring the batter together. For the peanut butter ganache, you’ll be using white chocolate, heavy cream, and smooth peanut butter. Then to finish things off with a glossy melted chocolate topping, all you need is your choice of dark or milk chocolate and a few tablespoons of heavy cream.

The method is as easy as it is satisfying. Start by mixing all the dry ingredients in a bowl until everything’s well combined. Then add the oil, milk, and vinegar straight into the same bowl and mix until the batter is smooth and creamy. Once that’s done, stir in the hot water, give it a final mix, and pour the mixture into a preheated oven. Let it bake at 175°C (350°F) for around 30 to 35 minutes — your kitchen will smell divine.

While the cake is baking, get started on the peanut butter ganache. Microwave the white chocolate and heavy cream together for about a minute, then stir until smooth. Add in the peanut butter and mix again until everything’s perfectly blended. When the cake is fresh out of the oven and still warm, gently poke a few holes on the surface and pour the ganache over it. Pop the cake into the fridge and let it set for about 15 minutes.

Now for the final touch, the melted chocolate topping. Microwave the chocolate and cream (or a bit of oil) for about a minute, stir until silky and smooth, then pour over the cooled cake. Let it chill in the fridge for another 15 minutes until it’s beautifully set.

And that’s it. Put the kettle on, make yourself a warm cup of tea or hot chocolate, and settle down with a slice, or two, of your rich, chocolatey, peanut-buttery masterpiece. It’s simple, indulgent, and just what today calls for.