Njideka Akunyili Crosby Created the Obamas’ First Official Portrait Together | See Their Reaction

From the absolute second Barack and Michelle Obama walked into the room, their reactions said it all. Wide-eyed and completely captivated, the former First Lady let out an immediate, astonished “Hi!” as she rushed forward to embrace Nigerian artist Njideka Akunyili Crosby.

The occasion was a special one. Akunyili Crosby had just unveiled the first official portrait of former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama together. The artwork is one of 28 original commissions created for the Obama Presidential Center on Chicago’s South Side, which opens to the public on Juneteenth.

Before diving into the technical details, the group stood in silence to take in the massive piece. “Before we get any commentary in, we’ve just got to soak it in,” Barack Obama remarked, looking up at the large-scale canvas. “It’s us!” Michelle added, admiring the depth of the artwork. “And all of the stories within the story.”

The portrait features the couple seated together and draws on Akunyili Crosby’s distinctive approach to image-making, layering personal and historical photographs into the background. To prepare for the commission, the artist and her studio spent months reading the Obamas’ books and revisiting interviews, speeches and archival footage, weaving those references into the final work.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a meeting with Barack Obama without a little humour. Examining his likeness, the former President jokingly asked, “My only real question is, how come you didn’t dye my hair in the photo? Don’t they usually touch it up a little bit?” Laughing, the artist admitted, “I thought about it!”

He also took a strong liking to his painted wardrobe, gesturing to the canvas and announcing, “In fact, I’m going to have a suit made with this pattern.”

For Akunyili Crosby, the commission marked a new challenge and an opportunity to tell a story that stretched beyond a single portrait. By the end of the viewing, it was clear the admiration was mutual.

“You know how long I’ve been wanting this woman to do something with and for me?” Michelle Obama shared, wrapping up the viewing with a warm hug. Looking at the finished artwork, she celebrated with a joyful, “We did it!”

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