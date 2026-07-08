Mr Macaroni Is Heading to the London Stage as Lord Fairfax in 55 Days

Debo Adedayo, better known to millions as Mr Macaroni, is about to step onto a very different kind of stage. The Nigerian comedian, content creator, and activist has announced that he will be performing as Lord Fairfax in “55 Days,” an upcoming production at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in London, one of the UK’s most respected drama training institutions. The production runs from 15 to 18 July 2026 and is part of Mountview’s postgraduate season, showcasing the talents of the school’s MA Performance cohort.

“55 Days” is a play by celebrated British playwright Howard Brenton, first staged at Hampstead Theatre in 2012 to considerable critical acclaim. The play dramatises the 55 days leading up to the execution of King Charles I in 1649, centring on the political and moral conflict between Oliver Cromwell and the king. It is directed at Mountview by James Yeatman.

Adedayo is currently enrolled in Mountview’s MA Performance programme and is performing alongside his cohort in what is the programme’s flagship production of the season.

Best known for his viral comedy sketches, his outspoken civic activism, and a social media presence that has made him one of Nigeria’s most recognisable voices, he will be taking on the role of Lord Fairfax, the commander-in-chief of the Parliamentary Army and one of the most significant military and political figures of the period depicted in the play.

If you are in London between 15 and 18 July, this is one worth seeing.