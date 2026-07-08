Connect with us

Arts Scoop

Mr Macaroni Is Heading to the London Stage as Lord Fairfax in 55 Days

Arts Inspired Scoop

Njideka Akunyili Crosby Created the Obamas’ First Official Portrait Together | See Their Reaction

Arts

A Nigerian Artist’s Touch: Mesoma’s Quilts Enhances Finnish Consulate’s Collection

Arts Features

Four Nigerian Writers Shortlisted for 2026 Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Arts Inspired Scoop

Proud Moment! Ken Nwadiogbu Wins the 2026 Young Generation Art Award in Berlin

Arts Events

The Macallan Deepens Cultural Relevance by Supporting Emerging African Artists

Arts

Afrobeats to the World Exhibition Reopens, Inviting More Visitors Into the Story of a Global Sound

Arts Promotions

Launching KESSA - The New Generation of African storytellers

Arts Inspired Scoop Sports

Yinka Ilori Is the Designer Behind AFCON 2025’s Man of the Match Trophy

Arts Events

Anthony Azekwoh Brings His Viral Wedding-Inspired Collection to Life

Arts

Mr Macaroni Is Heading to the London Stage as Lord Fairfax in 55 Days

Nigerian actor and comedian Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, is set to make his UK theatre debut. He will star as Lord Fairfax in the historical stage play “55 Days” at London’s Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts from 15 to 18 July 2026.
Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Nigerian actor Debo Adedayo, professionally known as Mr Macaroni, smiling in a maroon polo shirt for his official acting headshot.

Debo Adedayo (Mr Macaroni) stars as Lord Fairfax in the historical stage play 55 Days at London’s Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts from 15 to 18 July 2026. Photo Credit: Debo Adedayo/Instagram

Debo Adedayo, better known to millions as Mr Macaroni, is about to step onto a very different kind of stage. The Nigerian comedian, content creator, and activist has announced that he will be performing as Lord Fairfax in “55 Days,” an upcoming production at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in London, one of the UK’s most respected drama training institutions. The production runs from 15 to 18 July 2026 and is part of Mountview’s postgraduate season, showcasing the talents of the school’s MA Performance cohort.

“55 Days” is a play by celebrated British playwright Howard Brenton, first staged at Hampstead Theatre in 2012 to considerable critical acclaim. The play dramatises the 55 days leading up to the execution of King Charles I in 1649, centring on the political and moral conflict between Oliver Cromwell and the king. It is directed at Mountview by James Yeatman.

Adedayo is currently enrolled in Mountview’s MA Performance programme and is performing alongside his cohort in what is the programme’s flagship production of the season.

Best known for his viral comedy sketches, his outspoken civic activism, and a social media presence that has made him one of Nigeria’s most recognisable voices, he will be taking on the role of Lord Fairfax, the commander-in-chief of the Parliamentary Army and one of the most significant military and political figures of the period depicted in the play.

If you are in London between 15 and 18 July, this is one worth seeing.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php