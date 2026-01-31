Afrobeats to the World Exhibition Reopens, Inviting More Visitors Into the Story of a Global Sound

When Afrobeats to the World first opened, it quickly became clear that the exhibition was more than a moment, it is a cultural experience that resonates deeply with its audience. Following an impactful first run, the exhibition has officially reopened from January 20 2026, allowing even more visitors to engage with the story of Afrobeat and Afrobeats.



Designed as an immersive journey, the exhibition traces multiple eras of Afrobeat and Afrobeats , from its original foundations and rebellious beginnings, through periods of reinvention, to its current position on the global stage.



This evolution is brought to life through over 70 art pieces on display, carefully curated to reflect the sound’s cultural, political, and creative shifts over time. Beyond the visual works, the exhibition incorporates technology as a storytelling tool. Two creative technologists introduced interactive digital elements that encourage visitors to engage actively with the space, transforming the exhibition from a passive viewing experience into one that invites participation, exploration, and discovery.



During its initial opening, the exhibition welcomed a diverse audience , from creatives and industry professionals to students and music lovers, sparking conversations around identity, and legacy. Many visitors left with a renewed appreciation for the depth and history behind the music they enjoy daily, while others encountered narratives they had never previously explored.



With the reopening, Afrobeats to the World enters a new phase. Visitors are encouraged to experience the exhibition at a slower pace, allowing for deeper reflection and connection. It also offers an opportunity for those who missed the first opening to finally step into the story, and for returning visitors to notice details they may have overlooked.



As Afrobeats continues to shape global pop culture, Afrobeats to the World Exhibition stands as both an archive and a living document , a reminder that the sound’s global success is rooted in decades of creativity, resistance, and cultural pride.



