A First Look Inside MOWAA's New Institute Shaping West African Art

When Heritage Meets Artistry: The Macallan Toasts 10 Years of The LadyMaker

Icons Last Forever: Sarah Diouf & Trevor Stuurman Reimagine Vlisco’s Legacy Through a New Visual Dialogue

Kusuum Home Launches in Ghana: Walls That Tell African Culture

A new digital home for Africa’s boldest creative voices, Welcome to Création Africa

Biodun Stephen, Women in Arts Launch FRAME to Champion Gender Equity in Nollywood

Rooted: A Bold Tapestry of Grace, Grit, and Visual Storytelling

Through the Lens of Art and Narrative: Meet Loba, a Nigerian Visual Storyteller

Africa No Filter & Del-York Creative Academy Unveil the African Content Creators Lab Program

Art Meets Whisky: Glenfiddich and William Chechet Unveil "Celebrate the Bold" Exhibition at Soto Gallery

The Museum of West African Art opens early look at its new Institute, supporting artists and scholars across the region.
5 hours ago

Do you know that the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) has shared an early look at its new Institute building in Benin City? Until now, this space has remained completely unseen, and the images offer the first sense of what the long-awaited project is beginning to look like on the inside.

For years, MOWAA has been described as one of West Africa’s most ambitious cultural projects, and this preview begins to show why. The Institute spans 4,500 square metres (48,000 sq ft) and brings together research studios, conservation facilities, training spaces, and purpose-built infrastructure designed to support the study and preservation of art from the region.

Rather than a public launch or exhibition unveiling, this reveal offers a quiet introduction to the architecture and intention behind the building. The newly shared images highlight rammed-earth walls, expansive storage vaults built to international conservation standards, light-filled studios, and flexible learning rooms shaped for collaboration.

Each detail reflects a wider vision for cultural growth within West Africa. The Institute aims to strengthen the ecosystem for artists, scholars, conservators, and students by giving them access to resources and facilities on home soil.

“This building is the engine room of MOWAA,” says Director Phillip Ihenacho. “Beyond its walls, we imagine a community of young creatives, researchers, and cultural practitioners all contributing to the next chapter of West African art.”

The preview offers an early sense of scale, character, and purpose, hinting at the experience the Institute is preparing to introduce when its formal commissioning begins in 2026.

See below.

 

 

