Museum of West African Art Clarifies Misconceptions About Benin Bronzes & Its Role in The City’s Cultural Scene

The Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) has released a statement to address misconceptions about its mission, collections, and role in Benin City’s cultural scene.

There have been reports and public attention following a recent preview event, including some confusion about the Museum’s collections and its identity. MOWAA emphasises that it has never claimed ownership of Benin Bronzes, and none of the historical works on display are of Benin heritage. The Museum has also never presented itself as the Benin Royal Museum to secure funding.

MOWAA also clarifies that no formal commissioning or public opening has taken place, but a private preview for partners and stakeholders, featuring the Museum’s first contemporary exhibition alongside recently conserved historical works from Nigeria and West Africa, was hosted.

“We were saddened by the events of yesterday, but we hope this moment can lead to renewed dialogue, engagement and understanding, so that together we can realise the full potential of what MOWAA can represent for Nigeria and Africa at large,” said Phillip Ihenacho, Director of MOWAA.

Ore Disu, Director of MOWAA Institute, added, “We set out to demonstrate that it’s possible to build world-class conservation facilities, research, and exhibition spaces right here in Nigeria. We’ve shown that African stories can be told on our own terms, and I’m incredibly proud and grateful for what we’ve accomplished so far. This is a gift for Black and African people everywhere; for people today and future generations.”

The Museum also reaffirmed its respect for His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, and its commitment to fostering understanding, goodwill, and collaboration. Beyond its exhibitions, MOWAA aims to support other museums and cultural institutions in Benin City and across West Africa, working with artists, researchers, universities, and cultural institutions to strengthen Nigeria’s growing cultural ecosystem. “We are committed to supporting other museums and cultural institutions in Benin City and across West Africa as part of our mission to contribute to the city’s economic development and strengthen its image as a cultural capital for the region.”