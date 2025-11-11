Rosemary Egabor-Afolahan Honoured as One of the Top 50 Most Influential Women in Marketing and Communications

In a year marked by remarkable achievements by women across industries, Rosemary Egabor Afolahan stands out as a shining example of leadership, innovation, and dedication. Her recent recognition at the Women in Marketing and Communications Award 2025 not only celebrates her individual excellence but also shines a spotlight on her relentless pursuit of excellence in the field.

Rosemary’s journey in marketing and communications began over two decades ago, fuelled by her passion for storytelling and commitment to impactful messaging. Over the years, she has created a household name for herself through strategic leadership and a keen understanding of how to connect brands with their audiences. Her work has spanned a variety of sectors, from finance to oil and gas and now broadcast media, always with the same goal: to make a meaningful difference through effective communication.

Her innovative marketing approach has yielded numerous successful campaigns that have improved brand perception, driven engagement, and fostered community development. She is known for her ability to craft messages that resonate deeply, bridging cultural gaps and inspiring action.

Rosemary’s leadership qualities extend beyond her campaign success. As a mentor and role model, she actively invests in empowering young women in the industry. Her advocacy for gender equality and professional development has helped open doors for many aspiring marketers and communicators. She embodies the spirit of resilience, determination, and integrity—traits that earned her the accolade at the prestigious Women in Marketing and Communications Award 2025.

The WIMCA is an annual celebration of successful Nigerian women in the field of marketing and communications, considering their achievements and career advancements. The 50 Most Influential Women category is the crème de la crème of the award, featuring top players and actors among female marketing leaders in Africa.

Her ability to navigate and excel across these diverse sectors demonstrates not only her deep industry knowledge but also her adaptability and strategic insight. With 20 years as a distinguished marketing and communications expert with a versatile career spanning banking & finance, oil & gas, and broadcast media, Rosemary has crafted targeted communication strategies that successfully resonate with complex audiences, contributing to enhanced corporate reputation and stakeholder engagement. Her understanding of these highly regulated and technical fields has made her a sought-after professional for brands aiming to communicate with clarity and impact.

Rosemary Egabor Afolahan has led several high-impact projects that have significantly shaped the marketing and communications landscape in different sectors. In her time in the oil & gas sector, Rosemary played a crucial role in a safety awareness initiative for a leading multinational company. Through a mix of creative content, training support materials, and community engagement activities, the campaign helped reduce workplace incidents and enhanced corporate social responsibility perceptions.

At News Central TV, Rosemary’s leadership and strategic vision have been transformative. She spearheaded the rebranding campaign when the channel expanded its reach across digital platforms, resulting in about a 60% increase in viewership within 18 months. Her keen understanding of audience behaviour and media trends led to the development of new programming formats that cater to younger, tech-savvy viewers while maintaining the credibility that News Central is known for. Additionally, Rosemary initiated key partnerships with regional organisations that enhanced content diversity and community engagement. Her contributions have firmly positioned News Central TV as an influential voice in Nigerian media.

Beyond her technical expertise, Rosemary’s hallmark lies in her quality management and leadership skills. She is known for fostering high-performing teams through a collaborative approach that encourages creativity and accountability. Her leadership style balances discipline with empathy, empowering her colleagues to grow professionally while maintaining strong organisational goals. At News Central TV, Rosemary’s influence has been pivotal in streamlining communication workflows and elevating content quality, ensuring that every broadcast meets the highest standards of excellence.

Reflecting on the award, Rosemary shared,

“This recognition reminds me that persistence and passion do not go unrewarded. I am grateful to everyone who has supported my journey and believe this award encourages us all to push boundaries and break new ground.”

She also emphasised the importance of community and growth:

“Marketing is not just about selling; it’s about telling stories that matter and connecting people in meaningful ways. I hope my work inspires the next generation of women to pursue their dreams boldly and lead with purpose.”

The award recognises her not just for her expertise but also for her passion and her ability to lead with empathy and vision. At the ceremony, industry peers praised her as a trailblazer who continuously pushes the boundaries of what women can achieve in a competitive landscape.

Looking to the future, Rosemary remains committed to driving positive change within the marketing and communications space. She plans to leverage her influence to support initiatives that promote diversity, creativity, and social impact.

Rosemary’s commitment to family provides the foundation for her balanced approach to work and life. She often speaks about how her love for her family inspires her to pursue her professional goals with passion and integrity. This personal grounding strengthens her leadership and decision-making, allowing her to navigate the pressures of a demanding career while remaining connected to her core values. Her ability to harmonise family life with career aspirations serves as a motivating example for many women striving to succeed in competitive industries.

As a key contributor to the growth of News Central TV, Rosemary has played an instrumental role in expanding the station’s visibility and credibility. She has masterminded innovative campaigns that enhance audience engagement and built strategic partnerships that broaden the channel’s reach. Through her work, News Central TV has strengthened its reputation as a leading platform for trustworthy news, diverse programming, and community dialogue, reflecting Rosemary’s vision of media as a powerful tool for positive social impact.

In all, Rosemary Egabor Afolahan exemplifies professionalism, vision, and dedication. Her multifaceted expertise, combined with her leadership, family values, and passion for media growth, cements her role as a formidable force in Nigeria’s marketing and communications landscape. Her ongoing contributions continue to inspire colleagues and industry peers alike, marking her as a true leader and changemaker.

Her story reflects the power of perseverance and the importance of authentic leadership. As she humbly accepts her award, Rosemary Egabor Afolahan continues to inspire women and men alike to pursue their dreams with vigour and purpose.

For her, this award is just the beginning; she is poised to inspire countless others and shape the future of marketing and communications across Nigeria and beyond.

