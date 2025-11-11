Meet PartyVest – The New App Helping Nigerians Find Events, Celebrate, and Make Memories



(L-R) Edidiong Uwah, VP of Vendor Operations; Mobola Awe, General Manager; Francisca Edoki, VP of Business and Partnerships; Aisha Musa-Bawa, VP of Rental Operations

PartyVest, the new all-in-one event app designed to help Nigerians turn special moments into memories, officially launched in September 2025.

Backed by Piggyvest and Zrosk, PartyVest brings a seamless way to discover events, manage celebrations and relive moments, all from a single app. On PartyVest, users can discover parties, concerts and events in their networks; capture photos and videos from their celebrations and relive them anytime in a shared gallery and also create or manage events of any kind with intuitive tools for guest lists, RSVPs and real-time communication.

“In our communities, events aren’t just parties, they’re milestones,” Francisca Edoki, VP of Business and Partnerships, says. According to The Guardian, the event management industry in Nigeria, from its high-profile weddings and corporate conferences to concerts, product launches, and roundtables, has become a significant contributor to the Nigerian economy.

“But planning them can feel overwhelming,” Edoki adds.

PartyVest was built to change that. “By bringing everything – event discovery, planning, payments, and vendors- together, we are making it easier for people to connect, celebrate and hold on to the memories that matter most,” Mobola Awe, General Manager at PartyVest says.

The app also makes it easy to open dedicated event accounts, track budgets and payments, save, and move funds, all in one place. Hosts can share wishlists and get curated gifts from loved ones, vendors can connect with trusted clients, and promoters can earn by sharing and promoting events.

“We’re excited to offer our financial infrastructure APIs on PiggyVest Business to the PartyVest team,” says Josh Chibueze, Co-founder PiggyVest. “With our APIs, they can manage wallets, enable inflows and vendor payments with our PocketApp account numbers and earn daily interest on sitting balances for upcoming events and experiences. With the Piggyvest Business dashboard, the Partyvest team can also manage all day-to-day expenses, savings, investments and settlement operations all in one place”. “Vendors are the heartbeat of every celebration, but finding clients and managing payments can be tough. PartyVest bridges that gap by helping vendors get discovered, manage bookings, and grow their businesses with confidence,” Edidiong Uwah, VP of Vendor Operations, adds.

Aisha Musa-Bawa, VP of Rental Operations, highlighted how PartyVest is creating a safer and more reliable way for people to rent short-lets and luxury vehicles for their celebrations:

“We’ve seen how challenging it can be to find and book short-lets or vehicles, especially during the festive season. We’re building to solve that problem because it’s one of the biggest barriers to smooth, stress-free events for both hosts and guests.”

Mobola Awe, General Manager at PartyVest, spoke about the role PartyVest plays in the events industry:

“As Nigeria’s events and entertainment economy continues to grow, PartyVest provides the technology backbone for a sector driven by creativity, culture, and connection. With years of experience across events, entertainment, rentals, and partnerships, the PartyVest team is committed to being at the forefront of this growth.”

Awe also shared her hopes for what the platform will bring to the world:

“Now that PartyVest is live, our goal is simple – to help people celebrate more and stress less. We want to make it easier for anyone to create experiences, connect with others, and relive memories of their favorited events.”

