Edo Celebrates Its Own: A Beautiful Homecoming for 3 Cold Dishes

The Edo State Premiere of 3 Cold Dishes at the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub was a night filled with pride, culture, and deep emotional connection, a true homecoming for Osas Ighodaro, one of the film’s leading stars and a proud Edo daughter.

The evening honoured her heritage, her journey, and her powerful portrayal of Esosa, an Edo woman whose story forms one of the emotional pillars of the film.



Why Edo Was the Perfect Stage

Edo State holds a unique place in the soul of 3 Cold Dishes:

Osas Ighodaro, Edo daughter, representing the strength and resilience of Edo women across generations.

Wale Ojo, his mother is proudly Edo, giving his presence a beautiful cultural connection.

Bose Ogulu (Mama Burna) also has Edo heritage, strengthening the film’s family ties to the state.



Esosa’s character in the film is Edo-born, grounding the story in lived realities that many Edo families understand.

This premiere was not just cinematic, it was cultural, communal, and emotional.Edo State showed up in full force to honor Osas and the film:

Dr. Antoinette Munirat Lecky, SSA to the Governor on Tourism & Creative Economy, Hon. Chief Lucky Agazuma, Director-General, Edo State Migration Agency, Hon. Patrick (Paddy) Ayamu, Commissioner for Education, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Arts, Culture & Tourism, Other top officials, traditional custodians, and dignitaries.



A Night of Truth & Courage

The most unforgettable moment came when rescued survivors of trafficking, supported by the Edo State Migration Agency, mounted the stage to share their stories.

Their voices echoed the heart of 3 Cold Dishes, stories of injustice, resilience, and the fight to reclaim dignity.

Red Carpet Voices

Captured by NollyWire, the red carpet was electric:

Lancelot Imasuen celebrated Edo stories taking the national spotlight.

Brutus Richard spoke honestly about his switch into a new kind of role.

Mc Casino, the host, brought humour, pride, and love for his Edo people.

Cultural icons stunned in full Edo regalia, from coral beads to rich fabrics.

Cast members including Maud Guerard, Fat Toure, Wale Ojo, Brutus Richard and others lit up the carpet.



A Celebration of Edo Culture, Women & Power

The premiere celebrated: Edo artistry, Edo resilience, Edo women, Edo stories and the Edo pride.

And at the centre of it all, Osas, glowing with the love of her people.



Thank You, Edo State

To the Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo & The First Lady, Ministry or Education, and other state agencies, cultural leaders, guests, artists, survivors, and every Edo son and daughter who honoured this moment:

Thank you for opening your arms.

Thank you for celebrating your own.

Thank you for giving 3 Cold Dishes a homecoming that will never be forgotten.

3 Cold Dishes, Now Showing in Cinemas Nationwide





Sponsored Content