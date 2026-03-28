Nigeria, UK announces Cultural & Creative Economy Partnership with the Season of Culture 2028 Initiative

Nigeria and the United Kingdom have announced a major new cultural and creative economy partnership, anchored by the launch of the UK–Nigeria Season of Culture 2028, marking a significant step in deepening bilateral collaboration and unlocking global opportunities for creatives in both countries.

The partnership, advanced during the State Visit of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, reflects a shared ambition to position the creative industries as a key driver of economic growth, job creation, and international cultural exchange. At the centre of the collaboration is the UK–Nigeria Season of Culture 2028, a flagship initiative that will showcase the best of both nations across music, film, fashion, art, and education, while building long-term institutional partnerships and expanding access to global markets. The program will be preceded by two years of joint development, leading to a coordinated series of events, exchanges, and commercial opportunities across both countries.

Ministerial Statement

Nigeria’s Honourable Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, said:

“This partnership reflects our clear strategic intent to position Nigeria’s creative and cultural industries as a central pillar of economic growth under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Through these initiatives, we are building the institutional frameworks, global linkages, and commercial pathways required to empower our creatives, attract investment, and expand Nigeria’s cultural footprint on the world stage. We are not only celebrating our culture—we are productising it, scaling it, and unlocking its full economic value for Nigeria and our global partners.”

Delivery and Implementation

The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) will serve as the delivery agency for Nigeria, working in close collaboration with the British Council as the UK’s key delivery partner for the Season of Culture.

Obi Asika, Director-General of NCAC and Co-Chair of the UK–Nigeria Creative Economy Working Group, said:

”This programme is fully aligned with our mission to build a globally competitive Nigerian creative economy—connecting talent to markets, culture to commerce, and creativity to enterprise. As the Ministry’s delivery agency, NCAC is focused on translating this partnership into real opportunities for creators and entrepreneurs. Working closely with the British Council and our UK partners and senior private sector leaders we are looking to move immediately from framework to execution, driving impact locally and globally.”

British Council Statement

Donna McGowan, Country Director, British Council Nigeria, said:

“Seasons are a proven mechanism to drive growth through the creative industries, and to foster long-term and mutually beneficial collaboration. The British Council is proud to partner with the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy on this landmark collaboration between the UK and Nigeria. Through the Season of Culture, we will strengthen creative and educational ties, support talent development, and enable new pathways for collaboration, innovation, and growth. This partnership reflects our long-standing commitment to building meaningful cultural connections that deliver lasting economic and social impact in both countries.”

UK Government Perspective

UK Arts Minister Ian Murray said:

“Culture has an amazing power to bring people together. When we work together, we open our eyes to new creative possibilities and build opportunities to grow our creative sectors.” “With the UK being home to the largest Nigerian diaspora in Europe, we’re perfectly placed to make the most of these opportunities. So many of our brightest stars have shared heritage across Nigeria and Britain, and I look forward to these cultural bonds only growing stronger through the joint Season of Culture in 2028.”

Florence Eshalomi MP, UK Trade Envoy to Nigeria and Co-Chair of the UK–Nigeria Creative Economy Working Group, said:

“As a proud British Nigerian, I’ve experienced first hand the uniqueness of our cultures, creativity and strong people-to-people links.This new partnership will bring real benefits to our creative sectors, by unlocking investment, supporting talent development and boosting employment opportunities for so many people”

A Strategic Creative Economy Partnership

The collaboration aligns with Nigeria’s broader economic strategy to diversify through high-growth sectors, with the creative economy increasingly recognized as a major contributor to GDP, employment, and global influence. With Nigeria’s global cultural impact spanning music, film, art, literature, fashion, digital content and more, and the UK’s established leadership in creative industries, the partnership is expected to unlock new investment flows, co-production opportunities, and global distribution pathways.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Landmark Creative Economy Partnership