Nigeria Marks a Milestone at CSW70 as the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs Hosts Sideline Event in New York

The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development of the Federal Republic of Nigeria convened a landmark Nigerian Women’s Day celebration on the sidelines of the 70th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70) in New York City on Thursday, 12th March 2026. Organised under the leadership of the Honourable Minister Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, FSI, the event brought together an extraordinary gathering of global leaders, ministers, diplomats, civil society leaders, gender advocates, entrepreneurs, artists, and members of the Nigerian diaspora for a full day of dialogue, culture, and high-level action.

The event, themed “31 Years of Progress, Resilience, Impact and Renewed Hope”, marked Nigeria’s commitment to advancing gender equality not merely within its borders but on the world stage, asserting the leadership role of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s mandate on women’s rights, family resilience, and inclusive development.

Toun Okewale Sonaiya, Chair of the Board of Directors of Women Radio, WFM 91.7, delivered a compelling welcome address, framing the day’s agenda around women’s leadership, innovation, and global collaboration. A specially commissioned opening film followed, offering a visual portrait of women’s leadership across institutions and borders.

Three high-powered panel sessions commenced. The first, Global Leadership, Peace & Security for Social Impact, included the panellists: Abosede George-Ogan of WILAN; AIG Aisha Abubakar Baju, PhD; Enene Ejembi, Executive Director of Verbatim Virtual Solutions; and Hon. Cecilia Bolaji Dada, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Lagos State. The session interrogated what it truly means for women to lead at the intersection of governance, peace, and global institutional power.

The second panel, Women, Institutions & The Economy, convened a formidable group of women from the private sector and government. Kafeel Olabiyi-Shittu, representative of the Bank of Industry; Dr Anino Emuwa of 100 Women@Davos; Hon. Kafilat Ogbara, member of the House of Representatives for Kosofe Federal Constituency; Dame Pauline K. Tallen; and Mary Jandora Sinjen, commissioner for women affairs and child development, Taraba State. The session drew on perspectives from finance, the legislature, and executive governance to chart pathways for women’s economic leadership.

Lastly, the Positive Masculinity panel featured Andrew Mamedu of ActionAid Nigeria, Her Regal Majesty Olori Temitope Ogunwusi, and Amb. Bolaji Alade Akinremi, a seasoned diplomat; Dr Tony Ojukwu, the Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission of Nigeria; and Dr Aminu Yusuf, Chairman, National Population Commission, who delivered one of the day’s most candid and transformative dialogues, exploring how men can move beyond words to become active architects of gender justice.

Internationally celebrated artist and human rights activist Laolu Senbanjo delivered a short presentation on how his art challenges stereotypes and leads social conversations. The artist performed his signature body painting live, his intricate, spiritual black-and-white patterns flowing across the skin in real time.

The Honourable Minister delivered her ministerial address, a wide-ranging and unflinching call to action that drew on Nigeria’s nine-pillar Renewed Hope Social Impact Interventions 774 (RH-SII-774) framework. She outlined the ministry’s ambition to reach women across all 774 local government areas through targeted interventions in energy access, agriculture, digital inclusion, health and protection, creativity and innovation, leadership, education, child development, and family resilience.

The minister’s address set out a six-point call to action for governments, development partners, and civil society, demanding greater investment, stronger coordination, and an end to the era of declarations without delivery. She explained, “Transforming women’s lives at scale requires sustained investment, strong partnerships, and coordinated action. There is an urgent need for greater investment in women and girls, both domestically and globally. As you are aware, women’s empowerment is not a social programme; it is an economic strategy, a security strategy, and a development imperative.”

A high-level fireside conversation followed the ministerial address, bringing together the deputy secretary-general of the United Nations, Amina J. Mohamed, and the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development in a strategic dialogue that wove together Nigeria’s national ambitions with the global gender equality agenda. The session included an open Q&A, allowing participants to engage directly with both leaders on the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing women and girls across Africa and the world.

The event was equally a cultural celebration and a policy forum. Throughout the day, vibrant African cultural performance troupes brought the spirit of the continent to life in the centre of New York City, delivering electrifying song and dance that inspired the audience to their feet.

The second edition of the Nigerian Women’s Day event is strategic. It affirms a national understanding that the strength of any nation is rooted in the stability of its families and that women, children, and households must be placed firmly at the centre of economic policy, social investment, and national development planning.

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