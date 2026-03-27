Anna Ebiere Banner Just Shared the Most Jaw-Dropping Pregnancy Reveal

Stop everything—Anna Ebiere Banner just made the announcement of the year! She’s expecting her second child, and she did it in true Anna style: with high-fashion portraits that leave the internet speechless. “And 3 became 4. Our forever started… then grew,” she wrote, letting fans in on the big news.

Her first look is monochrome maximalism at its finest: a body-con halter-neck gown covered in oversized black polka dots on a crisp white base, a mermaid skirt that flares into tiered, pleated ruffles with striped piping, and a massive disc-shaped hat. Every detail screams editorial perfection.

Then she switches it up, softening into an ethereal vision. A strapless white column gown covered in 3D floral appliqués in shades of lavender, dusty pink, and deep magenta, layered under a floor-length silk veil, gives the images a dreamy, romantic touch. And if that wasn’t enough, Anna is also spotted wearing a sparkling engagement ring—another hint of the joy she’s celebrating.

From MBGN winner at 18 to Miss World representative, to mother and now celebrating a growing family, Anna has always done it with style. Sophia’s soon-to-be baby sibling is lucky to arrive in a world of this much beauty and creativity.