Connect with us

News Scoop Sweet Spot

Anna Ebiere Banner Just Shared the Most Jaw-Dropping Pregnancy Reveal

News Scoop

“It Is Not Our Wish”: Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu Apologises for Ongoing Power Outages

News Scoop Sports Style

Nike Unveils Nigeria’s 2026 Super Eagles Kits Featuring Lemon Home & Forest Green Flames

Events News Promotions

Nigerian Breweries Introduces “Big Fiesta” to Drive Nigeria’s Next Cultural Celebration Wave

News Scoop

FG Declares Thursday & Friday as Public Holidays for Eid-el-Fitr 2026

Career News Scoop

Reykjavík Index 2025 Reports that Nine in Ten Nigerians Believe Women Can Lead Despite Workplace Barriers

Health News Scoop

It’s Getting Hot! NiMet Issues Heat Stress Warning for Nigerians | Here is How to Stay Safe

Events News Promotions

Lafarge Africa Celebrates Trade Partners at the 2025 Customer and Transporter Awards

Events Health News Promotions

emPLE Partners Lagos State and Bastion Health for International Women’s Day “emPOWERHer” Health Drive

News Promotions

itel Teams Up with i-Fitness to Power a New Era of Smart Watches in Nigeria

News

Anna Ebiere Banner Just Shared the Most Jaw-Dropping Pregnancy Reveal

Former MBGN Anna Ebiere Banner has confirmed her pregnancy, showcasing her baby bump in two breathtaking high-fashion features. Ten years after welcoming her daughter Sophia, the model paired her bold editorial looks with a striking ring that added another layer to the moment.
Avatar photo

Published

54 minutes ago

 on

A composite image of Anna Ebiere Banner’s maternity feature, displaying both her avant-garde polka-dot gown and her ethereal floral white dress.

A composite image of Anna Ebiere Banner’s maternity feature, displaying both her avant-garde polka-dot gown and her ethereal floral white dress.

Stop everything—Anna Ebiere Banner just made the announcement of the year! She’s expecting her second child, and she did it in true Anna style: with high-fashion portraits that leave the internet speechless. “And 3 became 4. Our forever started… then grew,” she wrote, letting fans in on the big news.

Her first look is monochrome maximalism at its finest: a body-con halter-neck gown covered in oversized black polka dots on a crisp white base, a mermaid skirt that flares into tiered, pleated ruffles with striped piping, and a massive disc-shaped hat. Every detail screams editorial perfection.

Anna Ebiere Banner in a black and white polka-dot halter gown with a matching oversized disc hat, showcasing her baby bump.

Anna Ebiere Banner in a black and white polka-dot halter gown with a matching oversized disc hat, showcasing her baby bump. Photo Credit: Anna Ebiere Banner/Instagram

Then she switches it up, softening into an ethereal vision. A strapless white column gown covered in 3D floral appliqués in shades of lavender, dusty pink, and deep magenta, layered under a floor-length silk veil, gives the images a dreamy, romantic touch. And if that wasn’t enough, Anna is also spotted wearing a sparkling engagement ring—another hint of the joy she’s celebrating.

Anna Ebiere Banner in a white floral maternity gown with a sheer veil, posing with her daughter Sophia.

Anna Ebiere Banner in a white floral maternity gown with a sheer veil, posing with her daughter Sophia. Photo Credit: Anna Ebiere Banner/Instagram

From MBGN winner at 18 to Miss World representative, to mother and now celebrating a growing family, Anna has always done it with style. Sophia’s soon-to-be baby sibling is lucky to arrive in a world of this much beauty and creativity.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anna Ebiere Banner (@annaebiere)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php