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Anna Ebiere Banner Just Shared the Most Jaw-Dropping Pregnancy Reveal
Former MBGN Anna Ebiere Banner has confirmed her pregnancy, showcasing her baby bump in two breathtaking high-fashion features. Ten years after welcoming her daughter Sophia, the model paired her bold editorial looks with a striking ring that added another layer to the moment.
Stop everything—Anna Ebiere Banner just made the announcement of the year! She’s expecting her second child, and she did it in true Anna style: with high-fashion portraits that leave the internet speechless. “And 3 became 4. Our forever started… then grew,” she wrote, letting fans in on the big news.
Her first look is monochrome maximalism at its finest: a body-con halter-neck gown covered in oversized black polka dots on a crisp white base, a mermaid skirt that flares into tiered, pleated ruffles with striped piping, and a massive disc-shaped hat. Every detail screams editorial perfection.
Then she switches it up, softening into an ethereal vision. A strapless white column gown covered in 3D floral appliqués in shades of lavender, dusty pink, and deep magenta, layered under a floor-length silk veil, gives the images a dreamy, romantic touch. And if that wasn’t enough, Anna is also spotted wearing a sparkling engagement ring—another hint of the joy she’s celebrating.
From MBGN winner at 18 to Miss World representative, to mother and now celebrating a growing family, Anna has always done it with style. Sophia’s soon-to-be baby sibling is lucky to arrive in a world of this much beauty and creativity.
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