Who Knew Tweed & Red Lips Could Look This Good? Anna Ebiere Banner’s Birthday Look Did

Who knew a grey tweed suit and a crisp white shirt could look this good? For her birthday, Anna Ebiere Banner is serving style inspiration, proving that corporate fashion can be anything but boring.

Ditching the usual soft and flowy birthday looks, Anna goes for a sharp, structured vibe—rocking a perfectly tailored grey tweed suit with high-waisted trousers that mean business. She keeps it classic with a white button-down and adds a playful twist with a black bow tie. A bold red lipstick, adds a touch of dramaa and pop of colour, elevating the look from boardroom chic to straight-up power dressing.

Whether you’re dressing for work, stepping into a big meeting, heading to church, or even planning your own photoshoot, this look is proof that a well-tailored suit and a pop of colour can make all the difference. The former beauty queen and digital creator just made tweed feel fresh again.

Check out her birthday look below.