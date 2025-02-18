Everything You Need to Know About BNS Women’s Month 2025

This March, BellaNaija Style is proud to present the 6th edition of BNS Women’s Month, a campaign dedicated to the holistic well-being of Nigerian women and girls. From important conversations about women’s health to panel discussions, live sessions with experts and, of course, the highlight – our elegant high tea gathering, where inspiring women come together to connect, celebrate, and share experiences – this year’s BNS women month’s promises to not only educate but to also inspire us to take actions to improve our health, community, and society.

Here’s what you need to know:

Our Focus Areas:

Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH): Advocating for comprehensive sexuality education and access to quality, non-judgmental services. Mental Health: Addressing stigma and improving access to mental health services. Women’s Empowerment: Promoting leadership and advocating for women’s rights.

What We’re Doing:

BNSConvos : 4 weeks of virtual discussions with experts on SRH, mental health, and policy-making.

: 4 weeks of virtual discussions with experts on SRH, mental health, and policy-making. Empowerment Spotlights : Celebrating women entrepreneurs and professionals in healthcare, food, and nutrition.

: Celebrating women entrepreneurs and professionals in healthcare, food, and nutrition. WomenWhoWork at eHealth Africa : Highlighting the incredible women driving public health innovation.

: Highlighting the incredible women driving public health innovation. High Tea with BNS: A culminating event bringing together stakeholders to drive future action.

Our Partnership with eHealth Africa:

We’re leveraging technology to raise awareness, improve access to healthcare, and empower young women through digital platforms. Together, we’re advocating for systemic change and investing in the health of Nigerian women and girls.

Why It Matters:

Young Nigerian women and girls face alarming rates of HIV/AIDS, SRH challenges, and limited access to healthcare. This campaign is a call to action to create a world where every woman and girl can thrive.

Join us this March as we celebrate, advocate, and empower.