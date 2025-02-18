Imperial Black – Celebrate the Vibe of Naija With a Bold New Blend

Some moments aren’t announced—they arrive. Soon, a select few will step into an experience crafted for those who move with intention. A fusion of music, fashion, craftsmanship, and Nigerian culture, this unveiling isn’t just another evening out; it’s a mark in time.

Expect an atmosphere charged with energy; live performances where music collides and tells its own stories, a fashion showcase blending heritage with contemporary edge, and curated spaces designed to embody true refinement. Every sip, every sound, and every moment is deliberate.

Only for those who Dazzle in the Spotlight, signature serves will set the tone, offering a refined taste of the blend’s craftsmanship. A blend made for those who carve their path, because beyond the music and style, there’s something more waiting. Something you’ll want to hear about and taste very soon.

Speaking on the anticipated unveiling, Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer at Pernod Ricard India, shared,

“We are very proud to introduce our latest offering, Seagram’s Imperial Black, which has been specially curated as an ode to the unstoppable ‘Naija Spirit.’ We are proud to push the boundaries of blending excellence & craftsmanship with this exquisite expression of Select American Grain Spirits & the Finest Scotch Malts, offering a smooth and more refined finish. The arrival of Seagram’s Imperial Black marks a significant milestone in our endeavour to drive premiumization by offering a unique experience that will be loved by the quality-seeking Nigerian consumer.”

Bodam Taiwo, Head of Portfolio, Bond & Connect at Pernod Ricard Nigeria, added,

“Imperial Black is more than a blend; it’s a bold expression of individuality and excellence. Crafted with precision and an understanding of what true refinement means, it speaks to those who appreciate quality, character, and an elevated experience. We’re bringing something distinct to Nigeria—something that truly redefines moments of celebration.“

For those who know, the moment is almost here.

