Tems to Perform at the 2025 Roots Picnic in Philadelphia Alongside D’Angelo, Lenny Kravitz & More

Come 31 May – 1 June, Tems will take the stage at the 2025 Roots Picnic, set to take place at The Mann in Fairmount Park, Philadelphia. The Grammy-winning star will perform alongside a star-studded lineup, including D’Angelo, Lenny Kravitz, and Philly’s own Meek Mill, making his Roots Picnic debut.

This year’s edition of the festival will also mark the 30th anniversary of ‘Do You Want More?!!!??!,’ The Roots’ sophomore album. Since its inception in 2007, The Roots Picnic has been a cultural staple, blending music, entertainment, and community. Over the years, it has hosted a diverse mix of legendary and contemporary artists, from Lil Wayne, The Weeknd, and Pharrell to Nas, A$AP Rocky, and Solange.

Last year’s festival featured performances from André 3000, Gunna, Jill Scott, Babyface, Sexyy Red, and a special tribute to New Orleans with Lil Wayne, The Roots, PJ Morton, Trombone Shorty, and Lloyd.

Curated by The Roots’ own Questlove and Black Thought, the festival celebrates Philadelphia’s rich musical heritage while drawing in audiences from across the globe.

In addition to Tems, this year’s lineup includes GloRilla, Miguel, Kaytranada, Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Adam Blackstone, the Backyard Band.

See the full lineup below.