Tems Leads the Polka Dot Trend in a Custom Ruched Silhouette at the O2 Arena | See Photos

Tems stepped out at Dave’s O2 Arena concert in London in a form-fitting white polka dot dress, silver jewellery and a deep berry lip, and if the look was not enough, she also performed “Raindance” live for the very first time alongside Dave on night two of his “The Boy Who Played The Harp Tour.”
Published

3 hours ago

 on

A close-up portrait of Tems wearing a monochromatic polka dot dress with a high, ruched neckline. She is wearing small silver hoop earrings and her hair is styled in a structured updo.

A close-up portrait of Tems wearing a monochromatic polka dot dress with a high, ruched neckline. She is wearing small silver hoop earrings and her hair is styled in a structured updo. Photo Credit: Tems/Instagram

Polka dots were in full display at the O2 Arena in London on 7th March 2026, and Tems was the reason.

The Nigerian singer stepped out for Dave‘s concert wearing a form-fitting white midi dress covered in black polka dots, with a straight strapless neckline sitting clean across the chest. She paired the look with a chunky silver chain-link necklace sitting close to the collarbone, a matching silver bracelet, a silver ring and long voluminous dark curls falling well past her shoulders. A deep berry lip finished the whole thing off beautifully. It was a look that was put together without being overdressed, and it worked completely.

The occasion was night two of Dave’s “The Boy Who Played The Harp Tour” at the O2 Arena, and Tems did not just show up as a guest. She walked out on stage to perform “Raindance” alongside Dave, marking the very first time the song had ever been performed live. The crowd’s reaction, as expected, was enormous.

Tems walking toward Dave on a dark stage during the London stop of the Boy Who Played the Harp Tour. Tems is wearing a ruched polka dot dress while Dave stands in the foreground with his back to the camera.

Tems walking toward Dave on a dark stage during the London stop of the Boy Who Played the Harp Tour. Tems is wearing a ruched polka dot dress while Dave stands in the foreground with his back to the camera. Photo Credit: Tems/Instagram

“Raindance” serves as a central track on Dave’s third studio album. The song recently reclaimed the number one spot on the UK Singles Chart in February 2026, following its initial climb to the top in January. Recorded as a mid-tempo collaboration, the track has gained significant traction following the release of its music video, which was filmed on location in Lagos. The live rendition at the O2 Arena follows the song’s international success, having reached the top ten in over eleven countries.

Tems in polka dots, a number one hit performed live for the first time and a full O2 Arena in London. That was 7th March 2026.

 

